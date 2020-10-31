MG Hector Plus’ Style Variants Now Discontinued

Back in July, MG Motor India launched its six-seater version of the Hector SUV- the Hector Plus, at a starting price of Rs 14.44 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 18.54 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant. For the petrol-powered variants, prices started at 13.49 lakh for the base variant and went up to 18.21 lakh for the top-spec petrol DCT variant. The highly anticipated SUV was first revealed at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida. There are some changes in the Hector Plus’ current line-up now.

More details

MG Motor India has discontinued the Style variants of the new Hector Plus SUV.

The entry-level Style variants were made available in both petrol and diesel engine iterations which were initially priced at INR 13.49 lakh and INR 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The exit of Style variants translates to the fact that the SUV now starts from a higher price tag of INR 16.65 lakh and INR 15.65 lakh for the petrol DCT Smart and diesel MT Super versions, respectively.

Hector Plus – A brief introduction

As most of us already know, the MG Hector Plus is based on the same platform as its smaller sibling. Speaking of the exterior design of the Hector Plus, its overall silhouette remains similar to its smaller sibling. Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. The company has replaced the chrome border around the grille with a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. It also comes with a new pair of headlamps accentuating the front design.

The side profile is highlighted by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-coloured ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The SUV also gets new front and rear bumpers, new rear tail lamp design, revised skid plates and more. The overall design of the car’s rear end looks more rounded than the 5-seater version. In profile, there is not much difference between the two vehicles. Dimension wise, Hector Plus measures 4,720mm in length, 65mm longer than the standard model, but that’s solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. Other dimensions including the wheelbase remain the same. That said, the increase in length is solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles.

Inside the cabin, the longer Hector gets new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests and more. It also gets air vents with fan control for the third-row passengers and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

It is powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.