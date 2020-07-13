MG Hector Plus Launched At A Starting Price Of Rs 13.49 Lakh

MG Motor India has finally launched its six-seater version of the Hector SUV- the Hector Plus, at a starting price of Rs 14.44 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 18.54 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant. For the petrol-powered variants, prices start at 13.49 lakh for the base variant and go up to 18.21 lakh for the top-spec petrol DCT variant. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices.

The highly anticipated SUV was first revealed at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida. Last month, the SUV went into production at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Earlier this month, MG Motors India had listed the SUV on its official website and started accepting bookings at a token amount of Rs 50,000. While originally its launch was slated to take place in the second quarter this year, the event was postponed due to the virus outbreak.

The upcoming MG Hector Plus is based on the same platform as its smaller sibling. The SAIC-owned British automaker had already revealed most of its details on its official website with the official brochure stating all its variants, features and engine details prior to the launch.

The Hector Plus will be offered in four variants: Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The base Super trim will be on offer with the diesel engine only while the mid-spec Smart trim can be had with either the diesel or the petrol-auto. The top-spec Sharp trim meanwhile, will be available with all three powertrain options. All in all, there will be six versions on offer – three diesel, two petrol-autos and one petrol-hybrid.

Exterior Design

Speaking of the exterior design of the Hector Plus, its overall silhouette remains similar to its smaller sibling. Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. The company has replaced the chrome border around the grille with a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. It also comes with a new pair of headlamps accentuating the front design.

On the sides, it will feature roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-coloured ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The SUV also gets new front and rear bumpers, new rear tail lamp design, revised skid plates and more. The overall design of the car’s rear end looks more rounded than the 5-seater version. In profile, there is not much difference between the two vehicles.

Dimension wise, Hector Plus measures 4,720mm in length, 65mm longer than the standard model, but that’s solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. Other dimensions including the wheelbase remain the same. That said, the increase in length is solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. It will be offered in a total of six monotone colour options: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver. Except for the Starry Sky Blue option, all other colours have been borrowed from Hector.

Interior Design & Features

Inside the cabin, the longer Hector gets new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, a revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests and more. It also gets air vents with fan control for the third-row passengers and adjustable headrests for all passengers. The dashboard will also get matching tan panels. While the standard Hector comes with a five-seat configuration, the Hector Plus will come with captain seats in the middle row and a third row primarily offered to suit young children, offering a 6-seater layout.

The 6-seat SUV was also teased in an official video very recently which reveals its cabin details including a classier looking faux leather upholstery. The Hector Plus will also benefit from a revised dashboard with matching tan, a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and i-Smart connectivity features, a panoramic sunroof, a smart swipe boot opening function and much more. It is going to be a connected car and will receive Over the Air (OTA) updates. Further, in terms of safety, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Follow Me Home headlamps, and a 360-degree view camera is on offer.

Powertrain Options & Transmission options

The MG Hector Plus SUV will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Variants Wise Prices:

The new Hector Plus is the brand’s third product in the country and will be positioned above the five-seater Hector SUV in its product portfolio for the Indian market. In India, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, 7-seater Creta and Mahindra XUV500. MG Motors India also added that the current prices at which the Hector Plus is offered are introductory prices which are applicable till 13th of August.