Tata Motors Introduces Connected Vehicle Eco-System For Commercial Vehicles

The country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has introduced ‘Fleet Edge’ – a next-generation connected vehicle solution for commercial vehicles that enables fleet management, with informed decision making.

As one of the leading providers of telematics solutions for its vehicles since 2012, today, more than 2,00,000 Tata Motors M&HCV vehicles are factory-fitted with telematics units. Tata Motors is taking the connected vehicle solutions to the next level with the introduction of Fleet Edge that has the capability of processing a large amount of data generated by the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and offers real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour, real-time fuel efficiency and fuel loss alert.

Customers will also be able to track the due date of the important vehicle documents. These insights will be available to customers through a user-friendly interface on the Tata Motors Fleet Edge portal and will help customers manage their fleet even more efficiently. Fleet Edge is also accessible on smartphones via an app, on a real-time basis.

The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across fleet size and is available with the entire M&HCV BSVI range of Tata Motors trucks and buses and a select range of I&LCV and SCV models. The BSVI range of Tata Motors connected trucks come with the latest inbuilt embedded SIM. The TCU used in Fleet Edge is AIS 140 compliant, as regulated by the Government, with safety and security functions including the emergency buttons and vehicle location tracking communication to Government-authorised backend servers.

Fully integrated at the backend with Tata Motors’ systems, Fleet Edge provides an end-to-end connected experience for the customers with better control over their entire business operations. Fleet Edge ensures that a fleet owner is always connected to their truck drivers and the vehicles through cutting-edge features for better control over driver performance. The system also monitors unauthorised vehicle movement and determines the exact location of the vehicle with a user-friendly graphical map.

Speaking about the power of Fleet Edge, Mr Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Digital technology and connectivity solutions are rapidly transforming both passenger and goods transportation. The rich data that vehicles can now send through the telematics unit is opening up several new possibilities for the entire logistics chain. With Fleet Edge, we have set a new benchmark by providing customers with more information and greater control over their fleet and their operations, remotely. We’re taking data from the vehicles and using it to help our customers improve their operations. We will consistently build and introduce enhancements to the Fleet Edge solution to provide more relevant and customised intelligence for fleet owners and managers to make informed decisions. The more insights we provide, the more efficient they become by optimising fleet performance and reducing costs.”