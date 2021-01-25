MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Gets New ‘Select’ Trim

The beginning of this month witnessed MG launching the Hector Facelift along with the 7-seater version of the Hector Plus. MG has been very successful in its stint, when it comes to India. The Hector has managed to garner good response from the Indian audience, the reason why we saw the facelift getting rolled out, just after 18 months since it landed in India. And now, MG has added new ‘Select’ variant to the recently launched Hector Plus 7-Seater variant.

More details

The MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Select version is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh (Ex-showroom), same as the 5-Seater Sharp version of the MG Hector.

The new Select variant of the Hector Plus misses out on some features which the similarly priced 5-Seater Sharp version of the MG Hector. The feature list it misses out on, includes 360 Camera, Electric Tailgate, Fully Digital Speedometer, 6 Airbags, Ventilated Front Seats and Ambient Lighting. However, it does get a panoramic sunroof, 10.4” HD screen, leather seats, premium sound by Infinity, 4 airbags, wireless charging and auto-dimming IRVM.

MG Hector facelift

On the outside, the new MG Hector facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile. The overall silhouette of the Hector has remained intact. Both SUVs now sit on larger 18-inch alloy wheels and get new front and rear scuff plates. A new Starry Blue exterior colour option is also now available on the Hector.

The interiors, however, have been revamped and now seem more modern than before. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in a lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new colour choices will surely help the Hector in feel a little more spacious than before. The Hector Plus is also now available in 7-seat form, which a bench in the second row, along with the previously offered 6-seat version. There are some other changes as well. The 6-seat Hector Plus and the 5-seat Hector get ventilated front seats, along with wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. Another major update is the updated voice assistant which can now recognise up to 31 commands in Hinglish.

