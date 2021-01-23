Ride Home A Royal Enfield Bullet If You Can Finish This 4 KG Platter In 60 Minutes!

Who doesn’t love food? People travel all around for their favourite dish and flavour. And on a similar note, the love and passion for an automobile in the hearts of an enthusiast is as much, if not more. And what do you get when you combine both of these? An amazing offer and a marvellous marketing strategy. A hotel in Pune will offer you a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet if you can gobble up their 4 kg platter in an hour.

More details

Shivraj Hotel is located in Wadgaon Maval area, on the outskirts of Pune. Mr Atul Waikar is the owner of Shivraj hotel and under this scheme, he has placed 5 brand new Royal Enfield Bullets on display at his hotel.

The ‘Win a Bike’ contest initiated by this hotel requires a customer to eat up their non-veg platter, christened as the Bullet thali, to ride home a brand new Bullet. The Bullet Thali is a non-vegetarian platter consisting of around 12 dishes made with 4 kilograms of mutton and fish. The dishes include Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani.

Each Bullet thali in itself retails for INR 2,500. Shivraj hotel has also printed fliers and banners that have been drawing up people intrigued. The menu card of the hotel also has a detailed description of this contest. These contest seemingly has received a great response as, other than being a great opportunity, this is a genius marketing trick.

Mr Somnath Powar of Solapur, Maharashtra is the only person up until now who has successfully managed to win a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet under this contest. This is not the first time though that Mr Atul has thought of something quirky. In the past, he had organised a contest in which four people had to finish an 8-kilogram Ravan Thali within 60 minutes. Winners were awarded INR 5,000 in cash.

Talking about the motorcycle, the Bullet 350 is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled BS6 engine which develops 19.1BHP and 28Nm of peak output figures. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.