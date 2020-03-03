Bridgestone India And RSDC Sign MoU To Train And Reskill Tyre Mechanics

With an impetus to train and reskill the tyre fitters in the country, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bridgestone India and Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Under the MoU, Bridgestone India has mandated RSDC to train 1,000 individuals in tyre fitter & repair job role. The scope also extends to certification with refreshers/reskilling training imparted to over 2,650 tyre fitters already on board with Bridgestone Dealers across the country.

The project is being executed to bridge the skill gaps amongst the tyre fitters. This assumes significance with the increased usage of tubeless tyres for both passenger and commercial vehicles. RSDC aims to reskill a million manpower under Recognition of Prior Skills (RPL) programme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKKVY). In the first move of its kind, the Bridgestone tyre set-ups providing tyre repairing & fitting services will be branded as “Tyre carewala”. Such branding will also act as a morale-boosting exercise for tyre mechanics.

“Bridgestone recognizes the fact that tyre repairing & fitting plays a critical role in road safety and in ensuring smooth movement of transport. It is therefore imperative that the youth, are imparted training as per the latest technological advancements for this vital role. This initiative will create a skilled workforce and ensure better earnings for the youth. Overall enabling safer mobility on Indian roads. This is ‘Our Way to Serve’ the people and communities.” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

“Having reskilled and upskilled thousands of tyre mechanics under its Saamarth project, RSDC is privileged to be of assistance to Bridgestone for creating a strong line-up of over 3,600 trained tyre mechanics in the country. These tyre mechanics are chosen through a rigorous process and will be trained on state-of-the-art tools and equipment for tyre repairing & fitting and will create a new benchmark for tyre fitters in the country,” said Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.