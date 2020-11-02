MG Gloster Clocks 2000 Bookings In Just 3 Weeks

Among the many new entrants who have managed to make a mark in the Indian automotive scenario, MG Motor’s name is included in the top spots. The company launched its fourth new product – the Gloster – last month at a starting price of Rs 28.98 lakh. The Gloster is the flagship offering for MG and goes right up to Rs 35.38 lakh for the fully loaded Savy variant. The Gloster takes on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

It seems like MG has repeated its success story with the Gloster as well. The company recently confirmed that the Gloster SUV has received more than 2000 bookings in just 3 weeks since its launch.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, took to social media to announce this development. In his tweet, he said, “Thank you esteemed customers to keep faith in MG. Highest ever Hectors done since launch – 3725 retails and received 2000 Gloster bookings in 3 weeks!! We are overwhelmed and puts onus on us to come up to your expectations.” At the time of launch, the company had announced that the aforementioned prices are introductory for the first 2,000 customers – expect MG to hike the prices of the Gloster soon.

MG Gloster – A brief overview

The MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different colour options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps. The MG Gloster SUV also comes with a set of 19-inch wheels.

And how can we not mention the coolest segment-first feature of MG Gloster, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is a new feature for Indian customers, which not only enhances driving experience and safety, by assisting the driver, but it also allows the car to park itself in tight spots. Some of its key features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). These features have raised the bar of the SUV’s in India, and we expect upcoming premium SUVs to ace some more driving aids.

On the performance front, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an on-demand 4WD system and four different off-road drive terrain modes called sand, rock, snow, and mud. It also gets three drive modes for city drives, namely- eco, sport and auto. The Gloster lineup comes in four trims – Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy, and is available in four colour options- Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.