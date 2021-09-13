MG Astor To Get A Panoramic Sunroof!

We are only a few days away from the MG Astor’s unveil and MG has started teasing us with the features the mid-size SUV is going to be loaded with. Though MG has already revealed the ADAS level 2 driver aids the Astor is going to get, it looks like the Astor still has some tricks up its sleeves to fight the competition. MG has released a new teaser which indicates that the Astor will get a panoramic sunroof. With the sunroof out of the way, let’s look at what else the Astor is set to offer:

MG Astor: a quick recap

The Astor is basically the facelifted version of the ZS which was unveiled last year globally and it looks like MG is bringing in the latest ZS petrol or the Astor to India which is commendable because many other brands bring a generation or two old cars to India. Coming to the looks up front, the 2020 MG ZS features a revised profile. A new hexagonal grille and full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs highlight the visuals upfront. The cabin, however, has received substantial updates. The facelift version now features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 8-inch unit found on the outgoing model.

This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which will be standard across all variants. The SUV also gets revised piano-style control buttons on the center console for audio and air-conditioning. The higher-spec models get a digital instrument console, 360-degree camera, and navigation system. . However, the main USP of the Astor will be its AI assistant and autonomous level 2 capability. The assistant is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you, perform certain functions and it can also change its expressions! Think of it as MG’s version of the ‘OK Google!’ voice assistance that we have on our Android smartphones but giving it a separate physical entity is one cool move! Some of the key features of its autonomous level 2 capability are adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, and forward-collision warning.

The regular MG ZS, which the MG Astor will be derived from, can be had with three engine options in international markets. This is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol with 115PS/150 Nm. Two turbo petrol engines are on offer as well, there is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit with 112PS/160 Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo with 126PS and 230 Nm. A six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter auto pair with these engines.