Kawasaki Z650RS Retro Motorcycle In The Works; India Bound?

Kawasaki’s 650cc platform is among the most versatile ones as the Japanese bikemaker has spawned a wide variety of motorcycles, utilizing the same underpinnings. The 650cc lineup currently includes Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650 and Vulcan. Ranging from a sports-tourer to a naked streetfighter, Kawasaki’s 650 lineup has something for every rider out there. But it is missing out on the retro flavour which has now been deemed as a crucial ingredient in any manufacturer’s lineup. We need not worry as our dreams of having a 650cc neo-retro motorcycle from Kawasaki’s stable is soon going to come true as Kawasaki is planning to spawn a Z650RS.

The Japanese bikemaker teased an upcoming motorcycle last month and the teaser gave out some key details to make out that it is indeed the Z650RS. Turning rumours into facts, leaked type-approval documents have confirmed details about the same.

What can we expect?

As the name suggests, it is going to borrow its design philosophy from the Z900RS. The Z900RS is one gorgeous looking retro machine that reeks of premium build quality and suaveness. We can expect the Z650RS to flaunt a round headlamp setup, a twin-pod instrument cluster with a digital inset, circular rearview mirror, minimalistic bodywork and other retro elements.

As per the leaked documents that surfaced on the internet earlier, the Kawasaki Z650RS will share its powertrain and underpinnings with the Z650. The Z650RS will put down 68.25PS and 64Nm from its 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. This amount of performance will enable the Z650RS to reach a claimed top speed of 191kmph, which is more than enough for our Indian roads. Moreover, the motorcycle will have a kerb weight of 187kg; that is 4kg more than the Z650. Even its wheelbase is 5mm shorter than the streetfighter.

It is safe to assume that when the Z650RS will officially break cover, it shouldn’t take much time for Kawasaki to bring this middleweight retro motorcycle to our shores. And when it does, it will have virtually no competition in its segment because its closest competitor, the RE Interceptor 650, is priced way less and also, makes less power than the upcoming Z650RS.