MG Astor Sees a Variant-Wise Hike — What Buyers Need to Know in 2025

4 Quick Highlights:
- MG Astor prices increased by ₹13,000 to ₹19,000 depending on the variant.
- Entry-level manual trims hit with the steepest hike.
- CVT variants now cost ₹15,000 more across the board.
- The top-end 1.3 Turbo AT remains unchanged in price.
Intro: A Small Hike That Might Make You Reconsider
For buyers considering the MG Astor, there’s a fresh update — and it might change the math just a bit. MG has revised the prices for the Astor lineup, with most variants now costing between ₹13,000 and ₹19,000 more than before.
Sure, it’s not a jaw-dropping increase, but in a price-sensitive market like ours, even a ₹15,000 bump can push people to look left and right. So the real question is: does the Astor still hold up as a smart buy in the compact SUV segment?
Manual Variants Get the Bigger Bump
MG has raised prices across most of the 1.5L manual transmission trims. The Sprint MT and Select MT now cost ₹18,000 more, while the Shine MT gets the highest increase of ₹19,000. Even the higher Sharp Pro MT hasn’t been spared — its tag rises by ₹13,000.
This is where buyers looking for value in the lower and mid-spec trims might start feeling the pinch. These variants were the sweet spot for many — now that affordability line moves up a bit.
CVT Lineup: Flat Hike, Familiar Package
If you prefer automatics, all the CVT-equipped versions of the Astor now carry a uniform hike of ₹15,000. That includes the Select CVT, Sharp Pro CVT, and the Sharp Pro CVT Dual-Tone.
These variants have always been about convenience, comfort, and smooth driving, especially for city users. While the price bump is consistent, the overall package still delivers decent value for folks who aren’t willing to deal with a clutch pedal in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Turbo AT Buyers Can Breathe Easy
In an interesting move, MG left the pricing of its most expensive variant — the Savvy Pro 1.3 Turbo AT — untouched. Whether that’s to hold on to enthusiasts or just a tactical decision, it works in the customer’s favour.
The turbocharged version is not just more powerful, but also more engaging to drive, thanks to its 220+ bhp engine and well-tuned automatic transmission. For those who want punch with polish, this might now look like a smarter deal than ever.
Variant-Wise Price Increase
|Variant
|Hike Amount
|Sprint 1.5 MT
|₹18,000
|Select 1.5 MT
|₹18,000
|Shine 1.5 MT
|₹19,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5 MT
|₹13,000
|Select 1.5 CVT
|₹15,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT
|₹15,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Dual-Tone
|₹15,000
|All other variants
|₹17,000
|Savvy Pro 1.3 Turbo AT
|No change
Conclusion: Still Worth the Price Tag?
The Astor’s new pricing might feel like a small speed bump, but the car still plays to its strengths — classy design, comfortable ride, upmarket interiors, and a decent feature set.
Yes, it now costs a bit more, but it also continues to offer that rare blend of affordability and premium feel. For those who were eyeing it already, this isn’t likely to be a deal-breaker.
But competition in this segment is fierce. With players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and even Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offering strong alternatives, MG will need to back these price hikes with continued after-sales support and strong dealership experience.
In the end, if what you want is something stylish, tech-loaded, and refined — the Astor still stands tall. Just be prepared to spend a little extra now to get behind the wheel.