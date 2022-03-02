MG And Asian Paints Introduce New Technology To Reduce CO2 Emissions

MG India has announced another initiative towards sustainability. The company is using ULTRAX Degreaser, a liquid alkaline degreasing cleaner developed by PPG Asian Paints. This leads to a CO2 reduction of 787 tons/annum. MG Motor India also conserves energy through Low-Temperature Phosphate (VERSABOND) and High Throw Low Cure Cathodic Electro Coating Paint, leading to a CO2 reduction of 325 tons/annum and approximately 388 tons/annum, respectively.

Official statements

Ravi Mittal – Director Manufacturing, MG Motor India, said, “Through the #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign, MG Motor India, is focusing on bringing innovations to make positive changes to the environment and society. PPG Asian Paints’ ULTRAX and VERSABOND have helped us unlock temperature reduction in the Pre-treatment process at the PTCED line, contributing to substantial energy conservation. This has further increased the efficiency of our operations and reduced our overall costs. We are thankful to PPG Asian Paints, for helping us substantially reduce CO2.”

PPG Asian Paints Chief Operating Officer, Anurag Sahai, said, “We are thrilled about the launch of ULTRAX LT8620. We are happy to provide solutions to MG, aiming to work together on more sustainable technologies. The partnership with MG Motor India is a significant step forward in promoting energy conservation, and we are delighted to be a part of the brand’s sustainability initiative.”

MG India: Upcoming launches

MG is all set to launch the facelifted ZS EV on 7th March. The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The rear seat gets a center armrest and A/C vents.

One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations. The screen also offers smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It might get an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, digital instrument cluster, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and a 360-degree parking camera. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers. The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range.