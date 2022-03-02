Tata Altroz DCT Pre-Bookings Commence!

Tata Motors has commenced bookings for the Tata Altroz DCT which is touted as the ‘Altroz DCA’. The Altroz DCA can be booked at all the authorized Tata Motors dealerships for ₹21,000. Deliveries are set to commence in mid-March 2022. Tata will also be introducing a new paint shade with the Altroz DCA called the Opera Blue which was recently leaked a few days back. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Altroz DCA:

What’s new?

The Altroz DCA comes with a wet-clutch transmission. This is a smart move considering that dry-clutch DCTs tend to heat up in Indian conditions which results in a failure. Other than the new Opera Blue color, the Altroz DCA will be available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue color. In terms of variants, the Altroz DCA will be available in the top 3 variants. These variants are XT, XZ, and XZ+. Furthermore, the Dark edition of the Altroz will get the DCA transmission as well.

The dual-clutch automatic transmission will be mated to the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine. It produces 85 hp and 113 nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. Notably, the turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine will miss out on the DCA gearbox. Expect the DCA to carry a healthy premium over the manual variants.

Official statement

Commenting on this much-awaited product, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA. We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”