2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets new rider friendly updates, prices start at Rs 1.87 lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received a small update for 2026, bringing a couple of useful additions for everyday riders. The motorcycle now comes with an assist and slipper clutch along with a USB Type C fast charging port on selected variants. These are practical changes that improve daily riding without changing the motorcycle’s familiar character.
The new features are available on all dual-channel ABS variants. The single-channel Redditch Red version continues in the same form. Prices for the 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 start at Rs 1,87,434 (ex-showroom).
What is an Assist and Slipper Clutch?
An assist and slipper clutch is designed to make riding easier and more comfortable.
It helps by:
- Reducing clutch lever effort during city rides
- Making gear shifts smoother
- Controlling rear wheel movement during quick downshifts
- Reducing rider fatigue on long journeys
This feature is already available on the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Goan Classic 350. With this update, the Classic 350 also joins the list.
New features added
Apart from the new clutch, Royal Enfield has also fitted a USB Type C fast charging port. Riders can now charge smartphones or other compatible devices during long rides or daily commutes. These updates are available only on the dual channel ABS variants.
Engine and hardware stay familiar
The mechanical package continues with the well-known 349cc J series single cylinder air-cooled engine. It produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle also continues with its upright riding position, making it suitable for city use as well as highway rides.
Other cycle parts include:
- 19 inch front wheel
- 18 inch rear wheel
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Dual channel ABS on higher variants
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a glance
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|349cc single cylinder air cooled
|Power
|20.2 bhp
|Torque
|27 Nm
|Gearbox
|5 speed
|New features
|Assist and slipper clutch, USB Type C fast charging
|ABS
|Single and dual channel depending on variant
|Starting price
|Rs 1,87,434 ex showroom
Colours and variants
Royal Enfield now offers the Classic 350 in seven colour options. They are:
- Redditch Red
- Madras Red
- Medallion Bronze
- Commando Sand
- Gun Grey
- Stealth Black
- Emerald Green
The Halcyon Black and Jodhpur Blue shades have been discontinued from the lineup.