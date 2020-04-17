BMW Takes The Top Spot For Luxury Car Sales In India

Announcing its quarterly sales figures, BMW Group India on Thursday stated a total sales of 2,482 cars, which is a combined number of BMW (2,365) and Mini (117). BMW saw a significant contribution of over 50% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, and the range-topping BMW X7. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series sedans.

BMW India had launched the new X1 in March at an introductory price of Rs 35.90 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the brand also introduced the new 530i Sport in February at a starting price of Rs 55.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, its staunch rival Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 2,386 cars in Q1 2020. With this, BMW has claimed the top spot in luxury car sales over Mercedes-Benz India, which has happened after seven years, although overall sales figures are 17.84 per cent down in comparison to the previous year.

Mini India, a part of the BMW Group India, registered sales of 117 units during the first three months of 2020. According to the data provided, the iconic MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 60% in MINI sales. Mini India had launched the new Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition in February at an introductory price of Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, BMW Group India’s premium motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad reported sales of 1,024 units in the January-March period of 2020. The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80% in the yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS / 850 GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

The manufacturer says that the BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were valuable to the clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

Commenting about the figures registered, Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way. The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships.”

About the challenging market conditions prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, he further added that BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and a strong backbone of processes and until normalcy returns, the company’s focus will be on consistent digital interaction with its customers and maintaining the performance.