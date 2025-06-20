Mercedes EQS 580 Celebration Edition Launched at ₹1.30 crore: 73% Growth Honoured, Style Remains Timeless!

4-Pointer Overview:
- Limited Edition Luxury: Only 50 units of EQS 580 Celebration Edition launched at ₹1.30 crore.
- Rear Seat Bliss: Reclining, massaging seats with extra legroom — pure lounge vibes.
- More Power: Now packs 544hp and 858Nm for smoother, stronger drives.
- Slight Range Dip: Still India’s longest-range EV, even with a drop to 817km.
- Same Sleek Look: No changes outside — still as sharp and elegant as ever
Introduction:
Mercedes-Benz is on a celebration mode! Just after launching the exclusive G63 Collector’s Edition, the German Auto Giant has now introduced the EQS 580 Celebration Edition — a luxury electric sedan like no other. Priced at ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom) and limited to just 50 units, it’s Mercedes’ way of thanking India for a 73% rise in luxury EV sales. With added rear-seat comfort, a power boost, and its timeless design still intact, this isn’t just a car — it’s electric indulgence on four wheels.
A Cabin Where Comfort is King
Step inside, and you’re greeted by a rear-seat experience that rivals first-class airline suites. The Rear Seat Comfort Package brings in reclining, multi-contour seats with built-in massage and lumbar support. Add the Chauffeur Package, and you can electronically adjust the front seats from the back — perfect for those who prefer being driven than driving. All of this is wrapped in premium Nappa leather upholstery, topped off with designer seatbelt buckles and augmented navigation that overlays real-time directions right onto your view of the road.
Power Tweaks Under the Hood
The Celebration Edition keeps the same 107.8kWh battery and all-wheel-drive setup, but gets a small power boost — now making 544hp and 858Nm (that’s 21hp and 3Nm more than before). And even with all the luxury inside, it still does 0–100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. Smooth, fast, and fancy — all at once.
|Specs
|EQS 580 Celebration Edition
|Power
|544 hp
|Torque
|858 Nm
|Range (ARAI)
|817 km (down from 857 km)
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|0-100 km/h Time
|4.3 seconds
|Charging (DC, 200kW)
|0–80% in 31 minutes
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1.30 crore
|Driving Configuration
|Dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|Units Availablility in India
|50 only
Visually, it remains unchanged
If you’re looking for visual distinctions on the outside — you won’t find many. The Celebration Edition maintains the EQS 580’s aerodynamic body, illuminated grille, signature LED lighting, and elegant 20-inch alloys. But that’s kind of the point — the luxury lies within, in the silence, in the tech, and in the unmatched ride comfort.
Conclusion:
In a market quickly warming to EVs, the Mercedes EQS 580 Celebration Edition arrives not as just another special edition, but as a tribute to how far electric luxury has come. For ₹1.30 crore, you don’t just buy a car — you own one of 50 bespoke experiences that offer power, poise, and pampering in equal measure. If this is how Mercedes-Benz celebrates milestones, we can’t wait for the next one.