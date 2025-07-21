Mercedes-Benz’s First-Ever Electric Estate! 2025 CLA Shooting Brake Is Here To Shake Things Up

4-Point Overview
- First electric estate ever from Mercedes-Benz, blending luxury and practicality
- Packs up to 761km range with blazing-fast charging
- Tech-filled interior with triple screens and illuminated panoramic glass roof
- India unlikely to get the Shooting Brake, but CLA sedan launch confirmed
Intro: A Practical Beauty With a Bold Electric Heart
What happens when a luxury carmaker takes its daring design game and blends it with real-world usability? You get something like the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake — a car that doesn’t just turn heads, but also turns the page on what electric vehicles (EVs) can be.
Mercedes has officially revealed this swoopy, stylish wagon, and it’s not just another pretty face. This is Mercedes’ first-ever electric estate, and it’s here to prove that EVs can be smart, sporty, and spacious all at once. Ready to meet the future of everyday luxury? Let’s dive in.
What Is the CLA Shooting Brake?
The CLA Shooting Brake is basically a stylish estate version of the CLA sedan. It’s got the same swooping roofline, but with an extended rear section that adds more space for passengers and cargo. It’s not a full-blown SUV, but it gives you that extra room a family might need — without compromising on looks.
Now, for the first time ever, Mercedes has gone all-electric with this body style. That means zero emissions, serious performance, and loads of cutting-edge tech.
Estate Cars: What’s the Buzz About?
In simple terms, an estate (or station wagon) is a car that looks like a sedan in the front but has an extended rear to carry more stuff. In Europe, these are loved by families and road trippers because they offer the comfort of a car with the practicality of an SUV — all while staying low-slung and sporty. This new CLA Shooting Brake fits right in that sweet spot.
Dimensions: Bigger in All the Right Places
Mercedes has made sure the 2025 model feels roomier than ever:
- Length: 4,723 mm
- Width: 1,855 mm
- Height: 1,469 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
All of these are bigger than the outgoing model, which means more legroom, better rear-seat access, and a boot that now holds 455 litres, expandable to 1,290 litres when the rear seats are folded.
Exterior Design: Bold, Bright, and Beautiful
The CLA Shooting Brake shares its face with the new-gen CLA sedan — connected LED headlights, tri-star DRLs, and a unique grille that varies by variant. One version gets a classic look, while another gets a closed panel with 142 illuminated stars. Yes, it literally glows.
From the sides, retractable door handles, sleek curves, and aero alloy wheels set the tone. Around the back, you’ll find a roof spoiler, connected LED tail-lamps, and a shiny gloss black bumper. It’s got that “wow” factor nailed down.
Interior: A Lounge That Moves
Step in, and it feels like you’re entering a concept car. The dash is dominated by three huge screens:
- A 10.25-inch digital driver display
- A 14-inch infotainment screen
- And an optional 14-inch passenger screen for streaming, games, and more
The real star (literally) is the massive panoramic glass roof, which stretches from the windshield to the rear spoiler. It’s dimmable, UV-protective, and has 158 illuminated stars that sync with the ambient lighting. No exaggeration—it’s pure automotive art.
Powertrain & Range: Two Powerful Personalities
There are two versions of the CLA Shooting Brake at launch, both using the same 85kWh battery:
|Variant
|Drive Type
|Power
|Torque
|0–100 km/h
|Range (WLTP)
|CLA 250+
|Rear-wheel
|272hp
|335Nm
|6.8 sec
|761 km
|CLA 350 4MATIC
|AWD (dual)
|354hp
|515Nm
|5.0 sec
|730 km
Need a quick top-up? Thanks to 800V fast-charging tech, you can get up to 310 km of range in just 10 minutes with a 320kW charger.
India Launch Plans: CLA Sedan, Yes. Shooting Brake, Nope.
Mercedes-Benz will bring the electric CLA sedan to India by the end of 2025, but the Shooting Brake won’t make it here. Why? Estate cars just don’t click with Indian buyers, no matter how gorgeous they are. So, while Europe gets the wagon, India will get its sleeker sibling.
Quick Recap Table
|Feature
|Highlight
|Body Style
|Electric estate (Mercedes’ first)
|Dimensions
|Bigger than before; more interior space
|Battery
|85kWh; 250+ and 350 4MATIC variants
|Claimed Range
|Up to 761 km (WLTP)
|Performance
|0–100 km/h in 5–6.8 seconds
|Interior
|3 screens, ambient lighting, glass roof
|Boot Capacity
|455L (up to 1,290L with seats down)
|India Availability
|CLA Sedan only; Shooting Brake not coming here
Conclusion: A Gorgeous Glimpse Into the EV Future
With the 2025 CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes-Benz has reimagined what a luxury family EV can be. It’s stylish, high-tech, efficient, and surprisingly practical. Sure, we won’t see it in Indian showrooms, but if the electric CLA sedan carries even half of this charm, it’s going to set new benchmarks.
This isn’t just the first electric estate from Mercedes — it’s a bold step into a more versatile, design-forward electric future.