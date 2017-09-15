Mercedes-Benz Luxe Drive Heads To Gurugram

The Phase II of Mercedes-Benz Luxe Drive has arrived at Gurgram. The second chapter of the 2017 Luxe drive began from Chandigarh earlier this week. In the past, Luxe Drive has been conducted in various cities in India, it is a customer engagement programme that will beguile the city of Gurugram with its experience. The 2017 Luxe Drive will be held in Delhi on September 16 and 17 from 10 A.M. onwards at Leisure Valley, Concrete Ground 287, NH 8, Sector 29, Gurugram.

Mercedes-Benz sees a huge potential base of customers in the city. Luxe Drive is built on the three pillars of adrenaline, gourmet and lifestyle. The event, which is open to people of all age groups, will also feature Chef Ranveer Brar who will prepare some gastronomic delights for the patrons present at the event on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

A complementary car evaluation will be arranged for the guests present at the venue, self-driving experience of cars will be facilitated; set of activities will also take place this year like a musical programme. There will be a zone from where Mercedes-Benz merchandise can be picked up, the toddlers accompanying their parents can enjoy a drive game at the kids’ zone.