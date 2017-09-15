Second Edition Of Hyundai ‘HyBUY’ Offers 400 Xcent Sedans Online

In a bid to offer better service to its existing and potential customers, many car manufacturers are going online. You must’ve read how Skoda showrooms have gone virtual with the UK getting its first online showroom. The trend is also coming to India. So now you can book a test drive of the Tata Hexa online on TataCLiQ.com. Hyundai Motor India too has announced the launched the second edition of its online buying experience – ‘HyBUY’ for Xcent customers. In its second edition, Hyundai India has opened booking for 400 Xcent customers with exciting offers adding to the customers’ delight this festive season.

Here’s a detailed video explaining finer details:

Hyundai recently launched the Xcent facelift for India and Global markets. The Xcent facelift is designed on 5 key pillars: Sporty and Evolved Styling, Superior Performance, Advanced and Hi-Tech Imagery, High on Safety & Convenience and Product Confidence. Visual updates to the new Xcent include Hyundai’s signature Cascade Design grille with horizontal chrome slats. The new front bumper design with LED DRLs and fog lamps offer futuristic styling while the swept back headlamps compliment the front with their sporty styling.

The Xcent facelift is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a new 1.2-litre U2 diesel engine. The former capable of producing 83 PS of power at 6000 rpm with 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, the latter is tuned to produce 75 PS of power at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque between 1750-2250 rpm.

Speaking on the launch of second edition of the ‘HyBUY’ initiative, Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that HyBUY is a marketing innovation designed to create buzz on digital platforms and provide an innovative car buying experience to customers.

He further added that after exciting the customers with Elite i20 in the first edition of HyBUY, the brand has now opened HyBUY with its newly launched Family Sedan- the Xcent facelift. The first edition had shown a trend of youngsters referring their friends and families to avail the benefit of the HyBUY program.

What do you think of the second edition of Hyundai's HyBUY? Let us know yoru views through the comments section below.