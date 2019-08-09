Mercedes-Benz India’s ‘Wishbox’ Initiative Offers Exciting Buying Solutions For Aspiring Customers

India’s largest luxury car manufacturer and a brand held in high regard, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a host of innovative mobility solutions for aspiring customers. Called ‘Wishbox’, this initiative offers a mix of unique offerings that aim at encouraging and financially empowering customers to pursue the purchase of their dream Mercedes-Benz. These tailor-made initiatives are designed to invoke customer confidence and create additional customer traction in the market. Wishbox combines innovative and customized solutions with five primary features —Key-to-Key Change, 25-25-25-25, Zero down payment, Star Agility+ and Comprehensive insurance. Here’s what they offer:

‘Key to Key change’

It is a unique offering, which allows customers to own two Mercedes-Benz cars in a span of 4 years. Applicable on GLE and GLS SUVs, this offer allows two upgrades at no extra cost and the customer always gets to own the latest product offering.

‘25-25-25-25’

This scheme allows a customer to own a Mercedes-Benz car without having to worry about the down payment and the immediate commencement of EMIs. The customer makes a down payment of 25% of the value of the car and then pays three annual payments of 25% each.

Zero Down payment

This solution is aimed at benefitting the customers by addressing the challenge of a high entry barrier by significantly reducing the down payment, as a regular downpayment goes up to 40% including margin, tax and insurance. The customer here pays only the road tax and enjoys EMI at a low-interest rate for 60 months.

Star Agility+

The ‘Star Agility+’ program provides with up to 40% lower EMI costs, which are inclusive of maintenance, warranty and assured buyback. Providing an example, customers opting for a C-Class with 3 years loan tenure, the standard loan EMI would be Rs. 1,35,000/-(without maintenance). Under the new ‘Star Agility+’ program, the EMI will be Rs.82,000/- including maintenance, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 53,000/- each month

Comprehensive Insurance

Customers will be offered complimentary two years insurance program which provides the benefit of minimal cost, leading to low equity requirement from customers and higher perceived value. In addition to this new initiative, Mercedes-Benz India is also moving ahead with its BS-VI transition efforts and is already at 60%-plus transition level to BS-VI and by September 2019, it will reach 80% level.