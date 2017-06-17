Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets New Variants, Rugged New All-Terrain And Luxurious Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz has announced the new E-Class Cabriolet and E-Class All-Terrain, along with new versions of the E-Class Coupé, Saloon and Estate in the UK market. The cabriolet is priced from £44,675 (INR 36.89 lakh) for the E 220 d AMG Line Cabriolet. The All-Terrain is available in one special launch edition: All-Terrain Edition, from £58,880 (INR 48.62 lakh).

The E-Class All-Terrain Estate comes with standard 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, a nine-speed automatic gearbox with its diesel engine, badged E 350 d. This 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 generates 258 hp and 620 Nm. The top speed is rated at 155 mph, while it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The All-Terrain Edition comes equipped as standard, with:

Burmester surround sound system

Air Body Control air suspension

Panoramic electric sunroof

Comand Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch cockpit display – creating a widescreen effect

Memory package, including electrically operated front seats

LED Intelligent Light System

Keyless-Go Comfort package

Privacy glass

Split folding rear seats

20-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels

Electrically folding tow bar with a 13-pin adapter. It has a towing capacity of up to 2,100 kg

Dynamic Select allows the driver to tailor steering, suspension and accelerator settings also comes as standard and features a specific All-Terrain mode, raising the vehicle by 20 mm. The E-Class All-Terrain is 39 millimetres higher than the E 350d AMG Line Estate. The highest suspension setting gives ground clearance of up to 156 mm. The 4MATIC permanent four-wheel-drive distributes power between the front and rear axles with a split of 31:69.

The E-Class Cabriolet gets a multi-layer acoustic fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph and opened or closed in 20 seconds. The roof can be specified in one of three no-cost option colours: black; dark blue and dark brown.

There are four engines available from launch: E 220 d; E 350 d 4MATIC; E 300; and E 400 4MATIC. The E 220 d features a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 194 hp, and 400 Nm of torque while 0 to 62 mph takes 7.7 seconds. The E 350 d 4MATIC’s 3.0-litre V6 unit has an output of 258 hp and 620 Nm while 0 to 62 mph takes 6.1 seconds. The E 300 uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 245 hp and 370 Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.6 seconds. The range-topping E 400 4MATIC has a 3.0-litre biturbo V6 engine generating 333 hp and 480 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Standard specification for the E-Class Cabriolet is based on that of the E-Class Coupé, with the addition of the Airscarf neck-level heating system and Aircap, which is aimed to redirect the air flow over the cabin. Other standard equipment includes:

Agility Control suspension

Magic Vision Control wiper system

LED high performance headlights

Reversing camera

Heated front seats

Ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours

Air Body Control air suspension and Comand Online – including the 12.3-inch infotainment screen – are optionally available for £1,495 (INR 1.23 lakh), or standard on the E 400 4MATIC. A second 12.3-inch screen is £495 (INR 40,876).

A Premium package is optionally available for £1,795 INR 1.48 lakh) and adds Memory package (including electrically operated front seats) and Keyless-Go Comfort package (keyless entry and start, plus hands-free boot access). The £2,895 (INR 2.39 lakh) Premium Plus package adds to the Premium package with a Burmester Surround Sound system and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System. Exclusive to the E-Class Cabriolet is the new Rubellite Red metallic paint, which costs £645 (INR 53,263).

The optional Driving Assistance Plus Package which costs £1,695 (INR 1.39 lakh) includes Drive Pilot, which combines Distance Pilot Distronic; Speed Limit Pilot; Active Lane-Change Assistant; Active Brake Assist cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

Additional changes to the E-Class range include two new all-wheel drive models have been added to the E-Class Coupé line-up: the E 220 d 4MATIC and E 350 d 4MATIC. The £41,820 (INR 34.53 lakh) E 220 d 4MATIC generates 194 hp and 400 Nm, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds. The £51,415 (INR 42.45 lakh) E 350 d 4MATIC packs 258 hp and 620 Nm. It can accelerate from standstill to 62 mph in six seconds. The E 350 d 4MATIC model has also been added to the E-Class Saloon and Estate range.

Note: Converted values are for representation purpose only