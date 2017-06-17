Royal Enfield Announces GST Based Price Cuts

Bajaj Auto recently announced that it was the first motorcycle manufacturer in India to offer the post GST reduced prices to its customers with immediate effect. Now, Royal Enfield has followed suit and has become the second Indian motorcycle manufacturer to offer GST prices before it comes into effect from July 1, 2017.

The Eicher owned company recently announced that the drop in prices would be applicable with immediate effect. The Chennai based manufacturer, unlike Bajaj Auto, did not reveal the amount of savings a customer will get. The Chakan based manufacturer, on the other hand, declared that a customer can save up to INR 4500 depending upon the model and state where the product is purchased.

According to the new GST structure, the price reduction will be applicable only to motorcycles with an engine displacement of 350cc or less. This will result in lower pricing of products such as the Royal Enfield Bullet ES, Bullet 350, Classic 350 and the Thunderbird 350.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “We believe that GST will transform the way business is done in India, thus benefitting the economy and our customers. Royal Enfield is pre-emptively extending the GST benefits to its customers and is ready to implement the on-road price revision on purchases beginning June 17, 2017, on products where applicable.”