Meet the All-New Hero HF Deluxe Pro at ₹73,550 – Bolder Design, Better Mileage, and Smarter Tech

4-Point Overview
- New Look, Fresh Attitude: LED headlamp, crown-style DRL, and eye-catching body graphics for a modern touch.
- Practical Tech Features: Horizon digital console with Low Fuel Indicator for smarter daily commuting.
- Everyday Safety & Comfort: Bigger 18-inch wheels, 2-step rear suspension, and tubeless tyres ensure stability.
- Mileage Champion: 97.2cc engine paired with Hero’s i3S tech for top-class fuel efficiency.
Introduction: A Smarter Ride at ₹73,550 for the Everyday Indian
There’s a new hero in town — and no, it’s not just a figure of speech. The Hero HF Deluxe Pro, now priced at just ₹73,550 (Ex-showroom Delhi), is here to shake up the entry-level bike segment with a bold, premium look and practical upgrades you’ll actually use.
Built for the “Naya Indian” — the one who wants value, style, and a bit of tech without breaking the bank — the Deluxe Pro makes sure your daily ride is not just economical, but exciting too. Whether it’s your first bike or your fifth, this new variant is all set to become your most dependable partner on every ride.
A Bold New Design That Makes Heads Turn
Hero’s done its homework — the HF Deluxe Pro gets a noticeable design revamp. The new LED headlamp with a crown-shaped position lamp doesn’t just look sharp, it improves visibility too. The updated body graphics give it that edgy, youthful vibe, while chrome touches make it look more premium than you’d expect at this price.
It’s a motorcycle that says, “I’m here to ride — and I’ll look good doing it.”
Digital Convenience for the Daily Hustle
Welcome to the modern age — even if you’re riding a budget-friendly commuter bike. The HF Deluxe Pro features Hero’s Horizon Digital Console, which gives you real-time ride info in a clear, easy-to-read layout.
And that Low Fuel Indicator (LFI)? Total lifesaver when you’re running errands and forgot to check your tank. Small additions, big difference.
Made for India’s Roads – Comfort Meets Safety
Comfort and safety were top priorities here, and it shows:
- 18-inch front and rear tubeless tyres offer better road grip and peace of mind
- A 130mm rear brake drum brings solid braking power
- The 2-step adjustable rear suspension smooths out bumps, potholes, and even bad village roads
Whether you’re in traffic or on rural roads, the HF Deluxe Pro handles it all like a champ.
Legendary Hero Mileage – Now Even Better
The familiar and super reliable 97.2cc engine makes a return, but with performance tweaks that matter. Paired with Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), low-friction components, and specially engineered tyres, the bike squeezes every drop of fuel for more kilometers.
It’s the perfect answer to rising petrol costs — dependable, efficient, and wallet-friendly.
HF Deluxe Pro: Quick Spec Table
|Feature
|Details
|Engine
|97.2cc, 7.9 bhp @ 8000 RPM, 8.05 Nm @ 6000 RPM
|Mileage Tech
|i3S, low-friction engine, fuel-saving tyres
|Digital Features
|Horizon Digital Console, Low Fuel Indicator (LFI)
|Design
|LED headlamp, chrome elements, bold graphics
|Brakes
|130mm rear drum brake
|Tyres
|18-inch tubeless tyres (front & rear)
|Suspension
|2-step adjustable rear suspension
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|₹73,550
Conclusion: Deluxe by Name, Everyday Hero by Nature
The Hero HF Deluxe Pro at ₹73,550 is more than just a commuter motorcycle — it’s a dependable partner for your daily grind. With smart features, better mileage, and a fresh, bold design, it delivers everything the new-age Indian rider looks for.
It’s built for real roads, real people, and real value. So whether you’re a student heading to college, a shopkeeper doing daily deliveries, or someone who just wants a reliable ride, the HF Deluxe Pro is ready to roll — smarter, stronger, and sharper than ever.