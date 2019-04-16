Meet A Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan From The Andes

This Royal Enfield has literally travelled from the Himalayas till the Andes to look like this. Okay, it didn’t ride itself, but RE has quite some presence in South America and even there, their motorcycles are quite the canvas for custom enthusiasts to paint them in their own colours. Modified by Buenos Aires-based STG Tracker Bikes, this Royal Enfield Himalayan, in particular, caught our fancy. What’s so special about it? It has been tinkered with to enhance its functionality, and we like that take on customisation.

First up, you’d notice that this bike’s fuel tank has been painted in Matte Black by and gets the Ice Queen Continental GT 650-styled yellow stripe. Then you’d observe that the front dome has been bolted off altogether and those are some serious knobs those tyres are running. The stock handlebar has been removed an in its place, a new unit has been affixed on top of risers. This is one mod job which a lot of Himalayan owners who ride off the road, invest in, as it allows for a more confident posture when riding stood up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STG Tracker (@stg_tracker) on Jan 29, 2019 at 5:12am PST

Another addition is an Akrapovic end-can, which probably allows the motor to exhale better and also makes it sound rawer in the process. Besides that, we like the centipede-like seat which looks like a comfortable place to be in and also those aftermarket mirrors look the part. Overall, this minor addition and removal of components only add to the functionality of this Himalayan and we like how it still remains a minimalist, yet, desirable thing.

The most affordable adventure motorcycle in India till date, it seems like the Himalayan will hold on to that tag for a while. The Hero Xpulse 200 has still not confirmed its launch date and the upcoming KTM Adventure 390 is still undergoing tests. The Himalayan too will be upgraded in the near future and there is a strong possibility that RE’s new 650cc motor could be used, bolted on to a beefed up frame. But that’s just our guess for now and a rumour. However, RE is busy upgrading its other single-cylinder bikes which will be out sometime next year.