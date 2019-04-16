Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT Takes the Minimalist Route

A fairly new product in the Indian market, the brand new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a wonderful motorcycle. The clip-on handlebars and rear biased footpegs give the bike a more committed riding position, compared to its straightforward twin. Priced rather inexpensively for a 650 cc parallel twin motorcycle, production of the bike is on full throttle and many people are getting deliveries every day of their new bike. As it has been with all Royal Enfields, the Continental GT too, has found its way to the huge number of aftermarket accessory shops in the country. Here is one particular example of a modified Continental GT which would make you believe that less is in fact, more than what you need.

Very subtle changes on this motorcycle add more to its visual appeal, makes it a bike that does not scream for attention. The front end comes with a neat headlight guard, and the indicators have been replaced with funky looking, round LED units. Moving further ahead, one can notice the aftermarket levers for the brake and clutch, which even come with adjustability for reach. The bar end mirrors look classy and are finished in chrome. The rear gets a very clean and minimalistic look with the round stop lamp and nothing else, not even the long mud flap. The rear blinkers have been moved a bit ahead to obtain this look. Just like the front, even the rear gets the same round LED units.

Now what modification job is complete without an exhaust, this particular example uses a Diablo end can connected to a custom made pipe coming straight from the engine header. Apart from changing the looks in a very subtle manner, the exhaust system also has a huge impact on the way it sounds. This would help the 648 cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor generate more power. Talking about numbers, in stock form, this motor generates 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is the first Royal Enfield to be paired with a six-speed transmission and comes with a slipper clutch as well. The prices of this motorcycle start from a very attractive INR 2.65 Lakh for the standard variant. Linked below is a video showcasing the modification, do have a look.