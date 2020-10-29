Maxxis Introduces Range of Tyres For Electric Two-wheelers

Maxxis India has introduced an exclusive range of electric two-wheeler tyres i.e Maxxis M922F. The M922F tubeless tyres work perfectly with 12-inch-tyre electric two-wheeler models. Built with specialized compound technology, the M922F tyres are light in weight and reduce energy consumption by 5-10% that enhances the operational range of an electric vehicle.

More details

The M922F is supported by the industry-best 5+1 unconditional warranty with Maxxis 2-wheeler tyres. This unconditional warranty is a no-questions-asked offer that applies to all unserviceable and unrepairable tyres.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of the Maxxis M922F, Mr. Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India,said, “This is our first step towards contributing to the Government of India’s Clean India Mission. We are extremely glad to have developed these unique tyres, especially crafted for the electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler industry is on a growth trajectory and will witness exponential growth in the next few years. Maxxis is a world leader in producing tyres for the alternate fuel vehicle technology. With our specialised technical know-how, we feel that these tyres will be best suited for Indian topography.”

The tread has circumferential grooves as well as lateral ones that work together to give a great grip. The ride is smooth on both wet road and a well-paved terrain. With a larger contact patch, the tyres last longer, as tread wear is minimized to a large extent.

Tyre specification

Maxxis and New-York Yankees

Resuming a relationship which goes back more than 15 years, Maxxis will again sponsor the New York Yankees. The company has finalized a two-year deal with the team, beginning in 2021. Because the New York Yankees’ popularity extends to baseball fans around the world, Maxxis’ status as the team’s Official Tire will provide far-reaching exposure for the company’s brand. Maxxis’ signage will be visible behind home plate at the top of the first inning at home games. Baseball legends, the New York Yankees have won 27 World Series championships since 1903, more than any other team in Major League Baseball. The team has also won 40 American League pennants and 19 American League East Division titles.