Maserati Levante Hybrid Pre-Bookings Commence Ahead Of Launch!

Italian carmaker Maserati is all set to launch its updated SUV offering in India, the Levante. Interestingly, the updated Levante is set to come with a hybrid powertrain. Pre-bookings for the Levante have already commenced all over the country. The Levante hybrid is set to launch in Q2 2022 and expect the prices to be above the ₹1 Crore mark. Other than the Levante Hybrid, Maserati is set to launch its MC20 supercar as well in Q3 2022. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Levante hybrid:

What to expect

Maserati has tweaked the exterior of the Levante Hybrid to make for the company’s electrification appeal. Maserati has launched a new metallic tri-coat color called Azzurro Astro, for the Levante GT. we can also spot some blue color parts which are chosen to identify Hybrid cars which are used by Maserati on Ghibli Hybrid. These parts include the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers, and the C-pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats.

On the inside, the Levante Hybrid will be connected with the new Maserati Connect program. This program will keep an eye on car health and will alert the driver when a service is due, improving the customer care experience. A driver can connect their smartphone or smartwatch, so drivers can stay in contact with their car via the Maserati Connect App; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist).

The most important thing is the Levante GT is quicker than the diesel power car while keeping the emission in check. The Levante Hybrid combines the 4 cylinders, 2-liter engine with a 48-volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and gasoline). With a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm. The new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, has an impressive top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds (the acceleration is similar to petrol Levante V6 – 2979 cc – 350 PS currently sold in India.)