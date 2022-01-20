Skoda Slavia Deliveries Set To Commence In March

Bookings for the much-awaited Slavia are already underway and one can expect it to launch soon in the coming months. Zac Hollis, Director, Sales & Marketing, Skoda India has now confirmed that the deliveries of the Skoda Slavia will begin in March 2022 soon after it launches. This comes as a welcome move since many manufacturers are delaying deliveries due to the semi-conductor shortage.

Quick Recap

Although Slavia is set to replace Rapid, the dimensions say otherwise. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and stands at 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,487mm in height. Slavia is 12mm longer, 53mm wider, and 21mm taller than the Rapid. In terms of design, being a Skoda, it gets the traditional look upfront with the piano black butterfly grille with chrome surrounds.

The headlights are sharp and widen as they move outwards. At the side, the look is quite clean with a Skoda badge on the fender and character lines that run from the badge to the back of the car. At the back, the look is simple with L-shaped taillights, Skoda lettering over the boot lid, and a chrome line running along with the diffuser.

The cabin gets the new Skoda interiors with the dual-tone color scheme, two-spoke steering wheel, 8-inch new virtual cockpit, and the new 10-inch infotainment system. The digital display is an all-new unit, unlike the infotainment screen which is taken from the Kushaq. The steering is wrapped in leather and gets chrome scrollers and inserts on and around the controls. The car also gets a sunroof and ambient lighting to elevate the overall look of the cabin.

In terms of safety the car is equipped with the latest tech which include; brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS. The Slavia gets two engine options; a 1.0L TSI that puts out 113HP of power and 178Nm of torque, and a 1.5L TSI that puts out 148HP of power and 250Nm of torque. The car also gets a wide variety of transmission options to choose from including manual, automatic, and a DSG. Skoda is offering this car in three trim levels; Active, Ambition, and Style.