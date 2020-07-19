Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Is The Maker’s First-Ever Electrified Car

Maserati has been in the news for the brand’s brand new Super Sports Car – the MC20. It will also be the first car to adopt a new engine, 100% designed, developed and produced by Maserati itself. The Italian carmaker has now revealed the Ghibli Hybrid, the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s history.

Developed by Maserati innovation lab at Modena, the vehicle will be produced at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) at Grugliasco (Turin) from next September. The brand’s first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021.

The new Ghibli Hybrid represents one of the most ambitious projects for Maserati, which after the announcement of the new engine for the MC20 super sports car now sets the seal on another step forward towards the brand’s new era. The choice to introduce the hybrid technology on the Ghibli sedan is no coincidence, as, with over 100,000 units produced since its launch in 2013, it perfectly embodies the manufacturer’s DNA.

In fact, the challenge facing Maserati was to enter the world of electrification without altering the brand’s core philosophy and values. As a result, the carmaker promises that it has created the best possible hybrid which will retain the unmistakable sound that has always distinguished every Maserati.

The Ghibli Hybrid will be distinguished by a shade of blue which will cover the three side air ducts, the brake calipers and the thunderbolt in the oval that encloses the Trident on the rear pillar. The same blue colour reappears inside the car, in particular on the embroidered seams of the seats. The new Ghibli Hybrid also introduces new styling bits, starting from the new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork. There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

Maserati has chosen a hybrid solution focused primarily on improving performance, while also reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions. The hybrid technology exploits kinetic energy the car accumulates when in motion, recovering it and transforming it into electricity during deceleration and braking, and storing it in a battery. The powertrain combines an internal combustion engine (4 cylinders, turbo, displacement of 2.0 l) with a 48-volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster), supported by a battery. This solution is unique in its segment and is the first in a new generation of powertrains. The system has been paired with a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission and the Ghibli Hybrid remains a rear-wheel-driven car.

The battery is mounted in the rear of the car, with benefits in terms of improved weight distribution. As a result, this version weighs about 80 kg less than the Diesel. The system is rated for a power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 1,500 rpm, enabling the new Ghibli Hybrid to hit a top speed of 255 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. To stick the brand’s core values, the Ghibli Hybrid’s exhaust system gets specially designed resonators which promise to create the unmistakable sound which characterises all Maserati models.

What also makes its debut with the Ghibli Hybrid is the new Maserati Connect program, which enables a constant connection with the car to improve the services offered to the driver. As well as updating the software packages, the system performs checks on the car and monitors the safety and security services in emergencies. The Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system is latest-generation, based on digital inputs from Android Automotive, software that delivers an innovative User Experience fully customisable to the driver’s personal preferences. The multimedia system’s HD screen, with new graphics, more user-friendly and without surrounds, is increased in size from 8”4 to 10”1. What’s also new is the instrument panel with digital devices and new graphics.