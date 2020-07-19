Audi e-tron Becomes Europe’s Top-Selling Electric SUV

Previewed in India a while back as a future launch, the Audi e-tron is the brand’s first fully-electric series production model. Riding a surging wave of electrification, the model has been climbing the sales chart quite aggressively.

In the first half of 2020, Audi delivered 17,641 e-tron models to customers worldwide. This corresponds to an increase of 86.8 percent as compared to the previous year – despite the difficult market situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fully electric Audi is way ahead of its competitors in the full-size battery-electric vehicle SUV segment worldwide. It is even the overall top-selling electric SUV in Europe.

The Audi e-tron is highly sought after in the Scandinavian market in particular. In Norway, which is the pioneering country when it comes to electric mobility, it was the top-selling passenger-car model in the first half of the year. The e-tron makes up 92 percent of the volume of Audi models delivered in Norway. It also makes up a significant portion of deliveries in Iceland (93 percent), Sweden (12 percent), and Israel (14 percent). In the USA, the e-tron has recorded an increase in sales by more than 50 percent as compared to the previous year.

The success of the Audi e-tron arises mainly from its everyday usability. In addition to the large passenger-compartment space, its long-distance range plays a decisive role here. Longer distances can be managed easily with the e-tron Sportback 551, which has a range of 446 kilometres (WLPT), and the e-tron 552, which has a range of 436 kilometres (WLTP). e-tron drivers also benefit from fast charging speeds. The charging capacity of up to 150 kW is available for a significant proportion of the charging process. For a range of about 110 kilometres, the customer ideally spends just under 10 minutes at the charging terminal. The Audi e-tron reaches the 80 percent mark after roughly 30 minutes.

The e-tron Charging Service provides a further advantage when it comes to everyday usability. The premium charging service makes around 155,000 public charging points in 25 countries accessible with one charging card. When driving abroad, customers can charge their cars according to the local purchasing conditions without any extra costs. The myAudi app and the Audi navigation system make operation particularly easy. In addition to planning the route and activating charging points, the driver is also always informed as to whether or not the charging terminal is currently available for use.

The technical innovations of the Audi e-tron also helped Audi win the “Display Industry Award 2020” of the “Society for Information Display” (SID) for the development of the virtual exterior mirror. The technology is well-received by customers where one-third of all buyers opted for the camera-based exterior mirrors.

The Audi e-tron marks the start of an extensive electric offensive that will include around 20 fully electric models by 2025. The Audi e-tron Sportback was added to the e-tron family in April. The “S” versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, which were introduced just recently, form the sporty spearhead of the model series.

With the Audi Q4 e-tron concept, Audi gave visitors to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show a taste of the brand’s first compact electric SUV. With the Q4 Sportback e-tron, the brand has now presented the second model of the product line, which will go into production in 2021 as an SUV coupé. Next year, Audi will be launching the e-tron GT.