Maserati Adds New Members To Its Trofeo Collection

In 2018, Maserati launched its most powerful and extreme SUV – Levante Trofeo; it has now revealed the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo, which combine to be the fastest ever luxury sedans from Maserati, capable of reaching a top speed of 326kmph. The main highlight of the launch is the addition of the V8 engine in Ghibli for the first time to highlight Maserati’s Italian genes, which of course originates in the Ferrari plant at Maranello, where this powerful V8 is currently manufactured.

PERFORMANCE

The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo share the same 3.8 l V8 Twin Turbo engine with a power output of 580 hp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 730 Nm. Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are equipped with massive 21” aluminum Orione wheels, while 22” Orione wheels are available on Levante Trofeo.

Although completely new for Ghibli, the V8 engine has already been used in the past on Quattroporte GTS, in the 530 hp version, while the 580 hp Ferrari-manufactured V8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante Trofeo, in full compliance with efficiency and emissions standards. With this, the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are the fastest Maserati sedans ever, with a top speed of 326 km/h, whereas Levante Trofeo’s maximum speed is claimed to be 302 km/h.

OTHER FEATURES

Borrowed from Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli, and Quattroporte Trofeo also share the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, which guarantees better driving dynamics paired with enhanced safety to provide a secured but thrilling experience.

The sedans get the Corsa driving mode that allows the cars to deliver a sportier performance. Some other features include the Launch Control, a function that was first seen on Levante Trofeo, it helps unleash all the engine’s power and deliver supreme driving pleasure. Amongst the new features is also the ADAS system which is an Active Driving assist for urban roads and highways.

On the dashboard, we also get to see some new tech upgrades like MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant), the multimedia screen with improved resolution and larger size – 10.1” on both Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, while Levante retains slightly smaller 8.4” display, with improved resolution and graphics. Furthermore, In these days of connective cars, thanks to the Maserati Connect program, now the Trofeo collection is always connected, with a full set of services to simplify its use.

PLANS FOR INDIA

Maserati surely has plans to strengthen its position in India by slowly increasing its dealer presence and their Trofeo collection is certainly confirmed to bring us these powerful V8 beasts.