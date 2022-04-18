Maruti XL6 Facelift Show’s Its New Face In A Teaser

With the Ertiga facelift launched, Maruti is now set to launch the XL6 facelift. A new teaser by Maruti shows us a glimpse of the front fascia of the MPV which will feature a new grille and other subtle tweaks. The teaser also confirms the presence of the same 6-speed torque converter with paddle shifters that made its debut in the new Ertiga. The facelifted XL6 can be pre-booked via any of Maruti’s NEXA showrooms or via the NEXA website. The booking amount is set at ₹11,000.

What to expect

The XL6 and Ertiga will get similar changes. Both are expected to receive minor cosmetic changes and changes to the powertrain. We expect the XL6 to get a similar set of changes. The exterior will get a new grille as shown in the teaser. The alloy wheels will also get a new design. The interiors will see an upgrade in terms of the equipment offered. The 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch ScreenInfotainment System has been borrowed from the new Baleno and it features connected car technology as well.

The new XL6 will feature the next-generation iteration of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Dubbed the Dual Jet engine, it will feature smart hybrid technology and offer class-leading mileage figures. It will come mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will also get paddle shifters. Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will not come with the option of a CNG considering its premium positioning. Talking about new features, it will come with a 360-degree camera and 4 airbags, cruise control, automatic climate control, and auto headlamps to name a few.

Maruti XL6: A quick recap

Talking about dimensions, the XL6 is 4,445 mm long, 1,775 mm wide, and 1,700 mm tall. This makes the six-seater 50 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Ertiga. The wheelbase and turning radius, however, at 2,740 mm and 5.2 meters respectively, remain unchanged from the Ertiga. The interior follows an all-black color scheme. Features like Smartplay Studio, Cruise Control, quad-LED headlamps, and smart hybrid technology are also offered with the car. The car is offered in a total of two variants, Zeta and a better-equipped Alpha.