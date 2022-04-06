MG ZS EV Bags 1500 Bookings Since Launch

It’s been a month since MG launched the updated ZS EV and the SUV has been off to a flying start! MG claims that the ZS EV has received an overwhelming response and that it has bagged 1500 bookings already. The ZS EV facelift is available in two variants, namely, Excite and Exclusive. The Excite variant will be available from July onwards whereas the Exclusive variant can be booked from now. The Excite variant is priced at ₹21.98 lakh and the Exclusive variant is priced at ₹25.88 lakhs.

MG ZS EV: A Brief Recap

Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised front fascia. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED Hawkeye headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront. The side features 17-inch Tomahawk hub design alloy wheels which are different when compared to the Astor. The rear gets LED tail lamps and a faux skid plate. The charging port is enclosed behind the front grille. It is available in Red, Silver, Grey, and Black colors.

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The overall theme of the interiors is black as opposed to the red seen in the Astor. The center stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for 74+ connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations, remote lock/unlock, and even remote start. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear center armrest, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charging, auto wipers, drive modes, and heated ORVMs.

It also comes loaded with many safety features including 6 airbags, TPMS, ESP, HLA, HDC, EPB, Blind-spot detection system, pedestrian detection system, rear cross-traffic alert, and ISOFIX mounts to name a few. The updated ZS EV gets a larger battery pack that is rated at 50.3 kWh. The new battery pack is claimed to return a range of 461 km. The power has received a significant bump as well at 176 PS. The 2022 ZS EV can achieve 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.