Ather 450X Overtones Launched In India With Fresh Colours, Faster Charging And More Features

The electric scooter market keeps moving fast, and buyers now expect more than just good range. They also want better technology, useful safety features and a design that feels fresh. Keeping this in mind, Ather Energy has introduced the new Ather 450X Overtones Series. The scooter gets three new colour options along with software updates, a faster charger and several connected features. While the riding experience that made the 450X popular stays the same, the latest version adds more convenience for daily use.
Ather 450X Overtones: Price And Colour Options
The new Overtones series is priced at Rs 1,57,999 (ex-showroom), matching the existing matte colour variants. Buyers can choose from three new paint finishes:
- Still White
- Space Grey
- Lunar Grey
Each colour gets a tone-on-tone finish with different accent colours and graphics, giving the scooter a cleaner and more premium appearance.
More Convenience With Faster Charging
One of the biggest updates is the new 900W charger. Earlier, the scooter was offered with a 700W charger.
According to Ather, the new charger cuts charging time by almost 30 percent. This means users can spend less time waiting and get back on the road sooner, making everyday charging much easier.
New Software Brings More Features
The scooter now gets the latest Atherstack 7 software, adding several useful functions.
Some of the key additions include:
- Infinite Cruise for smoother rides at different speeds
- Voice commands for navigation and scooter controls
- Charging station search through voice input
- Better integration with the Halo smart helmet
- Display brightness control using voice
These updates make the riding experience more connected without changing how simple the scooter is to use.
Safety Gets More Attention
Ather has also added new safety technologies that work through the scooter and the mobile application.
The latest features include:
- CrashAlert that informs emergency contacts after detecting an accident
- ParkSafe that warns riders before parking in areas known for towing or theft
- LockSafe that lets owners lock the motor remotely using the Ather app
These additions give extra peace of mind, especially when the scooter is parked in public places.
Performance And Battery Options
Mechanically, the scooter continues with the same setup.
It is available with 2.9kWh and 3.5kWh battery packs paired with a 6.5kW electric motor.
Other specifications include:
- Claimed range of up to 126km or 161km, depending on the variant
- 0-40kmph in 3.3 seconds
- Claimed top speed of 90kmph
- 12-inch alloy wheels
- Disc brakes at both ends with Combined Braking System (CBS)