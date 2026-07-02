Upcoming Cars Launching in India in July 2026: From Renault Kwid Facelift to Honda ZR-V

The first month of the second half of 2026 is bringing plenty of action for car buyers. July will see everything from an affordable hatchback to premium SUVs and even a lifestyle pickup truck. Some models will arrive with fresh styling, some will introduce new technology, while others will offer more performance than before.
If you have been planning to buy a new car, this month is worth keeping an eye on. Here is a look at the cars expected to launch or make their debut during July 2026.
|Model
|Expected Date
|Expected Price
|Skoda Kodiaq RS
|Early July
|Rs 60 – 65 lakh
|Renault Kwid Facelift
|July 3
|From Rs 4.5 lakh
|Nissan Tekton
|July 9 (Debut)
|From Rs 10 lakh
|MG Three-row SUV
|July 16 (Debut)
|Rs 40 – 50 Lakh
|Maruti Brezza Facelift
|July 23 (Debut)
|Rs 8 – 15 lakh
|Honda ZR-V
|Mid to Late July
|Rs 40 – 45 lakh
|Toyota Hilux 2026
|End of July
|Around Rs 35 lakh
Skoda Kodiaq RS
Skoda is adding the RS badge to its flagship SUV in India. Even before the official price announcement, all 50 units allotted for the first batch have already been booked.
The SUV gets several sporty changes along with a more powerful version of the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Key details
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
- 265 PS and 400 Nm
- 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox
- All-wheel-drive system
- 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds
The cabin gets a large touchscreen, digital driver display, premium Canton sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and Level 2 ADAS with nine airbags.
Renault Kwid Facelift
Renault is finally giving the Kwid a major update after several years. The hatchback is expected to receive fresh styling along with more equipment, while the engine is likely to stay the same.
Expected updates include:
- New front and rear bumpers
- Revised lighting setup
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Larger touchscreen
- Digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Six airbags
- ESP, hill hold assist and TPMS
Power is expected to come from the familiar 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 69 PS and 92 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.
Nissan Tekton
Nissan will introduce the all-new Tekton SUV on July 9. It will compete with popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.
The SUV is expected to get bold styling inspired by the global Nissan Patrol along with LED lighting, large alloy wheels, roof rails and a modern cabin.
Expected engine choices include:
- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
- 1.3-litre turbo-petrol
- Strong hybrid option for selected markets
A manual gearbox is likely to be offered with both petrol engines, while the bigger turbo-petrol may also get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
MG Plug-in Hybrid SUV
JSW MG Motor is expected to reveal its new three-row SUV during July. It is likely to be based on the global Wuling Starlight 560.
Some expected features include:
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charger
- Connected car technology
- ADAS
Global versions are available with plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The India-spec version will be announced at a later stage.
Maruti Brezza Facelift
Maruti Suzuki is preparing an update for the Brezza. Spy shots suggest small styling revisions along with feature upgrades.
Expected highlights:
- New bumper design
- New alloy wheels
- Bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Updated cabin
- Underbody CNG tank
- Possible 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine
The existing 1.5-litre petrol engine is also expected to continue in some variants.
Honda ZR-V
Honda will soon launch the ZR-V as its new flagship SUV in India. It will be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain and a long list of premium features.
Some expected features are:
- 9-inch touchscreen
- 10-inch digital instrument cluster
- Bose sound system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS
Power comes from a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid system that produces 184 PS and 315 Nm through an e-CVT transmission.
Toyota Hilux 2026
Toyota is also expected to launch the new-generation Hilux this month. The pickup gets a completely fresh design along with a more premium cabin.
Expected equipment includes:
- Dual 12.3-inch displays
- JBL sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Connected car features
- 360-degree camera
It is expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system producing 204 PS and 500 Nm. Manual and automatic gearbox options are likely.