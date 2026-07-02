The electric two wheeler space in India is growing fast and brands are changing with it. Hero MotoCorp’s EV brand VIDA has now taken a fresh step by introducing a new brand logo. Along with the updated identity, the company has also entered the Asia Book of Records after creating a giant 35,000 sq ft brand logo using its electric and adventure motorcycle lineup. The new design will gradually appear across VIDA’s products, dealerships and digital platforms in the coming months.
Quick Overview
|Details
|Information
|Brand
|VIDA by Hero MotoCorp
|New Logo
|Geometric ‘V’ lettermark
|Record
|Asia Book of Records
|Logo Size
|Over 35,000 sq ft
|Introduced
|2022
|Rollout
|Dealerships, products and digital platforms
VIDA gets a fresh visual identity
VIDA has revealed a completely new logo after nearly four years of its journey. The updated design uses a geometric ‘V’ that takes inspiration from Hero MotoCorp’s well known corporate logo. While the visual identity is new, the familiar Powered by Hero branding will continue with the company.
The refreshed logo reflects how VIDA’s lineup has grown over the last few years.
It now includes:
- Premium electric scooters
- Family electric scooters
- Commuter electric scooters
- DIRT.E electric off road motorcycles
- NOVUS future mobility platform
The new logo will slowly be introduced across showrooms, mobile applications, connected vehicle interface, digital platforms and future products.
Asia Book of Records achievement
To celebrate the launch of its new identity, VIDA created one of the largest brand logo installations ever made. The company built a logo covering more than 35,000 sq ft, earning a place in the Asia Book of Records.
Several vehicles were used to create this massive display, including:
- VIDA VX2
- VIDA DIRT.E K3
- NOVUS NEX 1
- Hero XPulse
The display brought together both current and future mobility products under one installation.
Brand has grown beyond its first scooter
When VIDA entered the market in 2022, it started with premium electric scooters. Since then, the company has expanded into more categories to reach a wider range of buyers.
Today, its portfolio includes products for daily commuting, family use and even electric off road riding. The company has also shown future mobility concepts that indicate its plans beyond conventional scooters.
This wider product range is one of the reasons behind introducing a single design identity across the entire brand.
What changes for customers?
The refreshed branding is mainly a visual update. Customers will begin seeing the new logo across different touchpoints over time.
This includes:
- Dealership signage
- Official website
- Mobile applications
- Connected vehicle screens
- Future VIDA products
The products themselves continue to carry Hero MotoCorp’s backing through the Powered by Hero identity.