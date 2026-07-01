Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition Revealed: Special Electric Safari SUV For India’s Wildlife Parks

Yesterday, many of our wait finally came to an end when Tata at last launched the Sierra EV in India. Along with the standard Sierra EV, the company also showcased something that grabbed everyone’s attention. Called the Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition, this is a special version made only for wildlife safaris and forest work. It is not meant for private buyers and has been created for national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the country.
A Different Sierra EV With A Special Purpose
Unlike the regular Sierra EV, this version has been changed in many ways to suit jungle use. Tata has removed the roof and the middle pillars to create a more open cabin. A strong roll cage has been added for safety while also giving passengers a better view of animals during safari rides.
The SUV has also received several changes that make it ready for rough forest roads.
- All-terrain tyres
- Heavy-duty bull bar
- Electric winch
- 360-degree camera
- Extra lighting
- Side steps
- Retractable ladder for easy access
- Rear flood lamps
The standard flush door handles have also been replaced with regular handles, making them easier to use during emergencies.
Built For Better Wildlife Viewing
One of the biggest changes is the seating layout. The third row is placed higher than the second row, giving passengers a theatre-style view. This allows everyone to enjoy a clearer look at wildlife without blocking each other’s view.
A ladder at the rear helps passengers climb into the last row. The open design also gives photographers and nature lovers more freedom while observing animals.
Battery, Range And Performance
The Sanctuary Edition is expected to offer the same electric performance as the regular Sierra EV. Reports suggest it could use Tata’s larger battery pack with all-wheel drive for better performance on difficult trails.
|Feature
|Details
|Battery
|Up to 75 kWh (expected)
|Drive System
|Quad Wheel Drive (expected)
|Claimed Range
|Up to 665 km
|Powertrain
|Fully Electric
|Seating
|Three-row theatre layout
The electric motor also helps reduce noise, making safari rides less disturbing for animals living in the forest.
Not For Private Buyers
Tata has confirmed that the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition is being developed for wildlife sanctuaries and conservation centres. It will not be available for retail customers.
The standard Tata Sierra EV, however, is already on sale with a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can choose between different battery packs, charging options and single or dual-motor versions depending on the variant.