Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Becomes Fastest Compact SUV To Cross 500,000 Sales Landmark

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is being prepped for a facelift which will be unveiled soon. Going forward, the popular vehicle will also get a new petrol engine and won’t be available with a diesel motor anymore. The compact SUV has crossed the 5 lakh unit sales mark, within just 4 years of its launch, achieving the status of India’s No.1 compact SUV. Designed in India and premiered at Auto Expo 2016, the Vitara Brezza is currently offered with a diesel motor and a choice of either a manual or an AMT gearbox.

A chartbuster for Maruti Suzuki, the Vitara Brezza has consistently featured in the top ten highest selling cars since its launch. The Brezza is popular for being a sensible, reliable and value-for-money vehicle in the segment it operates in. One of the safest vehicles on sale in India, the Brezza earned four stars at the Global NCAP test and comes fitted with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza. In terms of popular features, the vehicle gets gloss black alloys, dual-tone colour, projector headlights and Maruti’s Smartplay infotainment system. The facelifted version will feature an updated fascia, come fitted with Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine and offer the choice of a manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Offering a complete package of class leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. This milestone is a testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUV. We extend our gratitude to our customers for their constant support. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win the hearts of customers across India.”