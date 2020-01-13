The Jawa Perak Can Now Be Test Ridden In The Night

Jawa Motorcycles has announced a unique new initiative for their freshly-launched factory custom – the Perak. Called ‘Perak Fridays’, it allows existing and prospective customers of the brand, throughout the country, to experience what the motorcycle has to offer, once the sun goes down. The program entails ‘Night Rides’ led by the newly launched Jawa Perak across city streets.

The Perak Fridays concept of test rides in the dark is a country first and will evolve into a full-fledged night ride program for Perak owners once the deliveries commence in April 2020. While the Peraks led the way in the first edition of this night ride, Jawa and Jawa Forty Two owners, as well as local Jawa clubs, rode along for company. Perak Fridays ride happened at dealerships all across the country.

The single-seater was launched on November 15th 2019 at a price of INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings opened on January 1st this year and are still being accepted at dealerships and online for a limited period of time. Deliveries of this motorcycle will start from April 2nd this year. The Jawa Perak comes fitted with a BS6 engine which is a bored-out version of the motor which powers the Jawa and the Forty Two. The 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine cranks out 30 Bhp and 31 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. In terms of build and design, the makers have paired the rear monoshock with a rigidly-built rear swingarm which extends for a longish wheelbase. It should, in turn, result in good stability and aid ride characteristics. There’s dual-channel ABS which checks the safety box. The Jawa Perak sits low to maintain its appeal. In fact, at 145mm, the bike’s ground clearance is 20 mm lower than the Forty Two.

Since Jawa is trying to fulfil the overwhelming demand for the Forty Two and the Jawa, a separate production line for the Perak will ensure that buyers of this new machine don’t have to queue up in an already long line. The motorcycle is only available as a single-seater and there is no provision to spec it with two seats.