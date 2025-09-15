Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS Launched at ₹10.49 Lakh – An SUV That “Has Got It All”

Four Key Highlights
- The VICTORIS comes with an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in 21 different variants.
- Buyers get a wide choice of powertrains, including Smart Hybrid, Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select AWD, and S-CNG.
- It is loaded with tech, featuring a 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X system, Dolby Atmos premium sound, and Alexa Auto voice support.
- A safety-first approach with Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star crash test rating makes it a dependable SUV.
Introduction
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially announced the introductory prices for its much-anticipated SUV, the All-New VICTORIS, starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Sales are set to begin from 22nd September 2025, and the SUV is already creating buzz for its promise of being aspirational yet accessible. Designed for a new generation of customers who refuse to compromise, the VICTORIS is positioned as an SUV that “Has Got It All.”
Features That Redefine the Segment
The VICTORIS is not just another compact SUV—it blends technology, safety, and convenience in a way that elevates the overall driving experience.
Key highlights include:
- ‘Theatre on Wheels’ sound experience: 8-speaker Infinity by Harman setup with Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound.
- Large 25.65cm (10.1-inch) SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen with in-built apps, OTA updates, and Alexa Auto voice AI.
- Smart powered tailgate with gesture control, adding premium convenience.
- Next-gen Suzuki Connect telematics, offering 60+ features including eCall for emergencies.
- Level 2 ADAS suite with over 10 advanced driver-assist features, ensuring top-tier safety.
The SUV also debuts an industry-first underbody CNG fuel tank design, allowing the S-CNG variant to retain full boot space—something rarely seen in this category.
Powertrain Options for Every Buyer
Maruti Suzuki has ensured the VICTORIS caters to every type of customer by offering four distinct powertrain choices.
- Smart Hybrid Petrol: Available with both 5MT and 6AT, offering a balance of performance and efficiency.
- Strong Hybrid e-CVT: Delivers best-in-class fuel economy and electric-like driving experience.
- ALLGRIP Select (AWD): For those who enjoy adventure and off-road confidence.
- S-CNG: Eco-friendly and economical, thanks to the clever underbody tank design.
With 21 variants and 10 colour options (including 3 dual-tone shades), customers have the flexibility to personalize their VICTORIS.
Pricing Structure
The introductory price list reveals how Maruti Suzuki has positioned the SUV across trims to attract both value-conscious and feature-hungry buyers.
For those preferring flexibility, the SUV is also available through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, with plans starting at ₹27,707/month.
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS is more than just another SUV launch—it’s a strategic product that blends aspiration with practicality. From advanced ADAS and connected features to multiple fuel options including Strong Hybrid and CNG, it covers every demand of today’s customer. Priced aggressively and offered in 21 variants, the VICTORIS is set to challenge rivals while giving customers a product that is both feature-rich and future-ready.
With its 5-star safety rating, versatile powertrains, bold design, and tech-laden cabin, the VICTORIS makes a strong statement in India’s competitive SUV market. For young, ambitious, and tech-savvy buyers, this SUV truly “Has Got It All.”