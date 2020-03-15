Maruti Suzuki True Value Announces ‘Vehicle Buying’ Facility

A few years ago, the used car space in India used to be an unorganised sector which functioned on word of mouth and classifieds alone. Things began to change with organised players realising the potential of this sector and announcing entry. One of the first movers, Maruti Suzuki’s Pre-Owned car network ‘True Value’ has announced the facility of ‘Vehicle Buying’ for car owners. This introduction aims to facilitate True Value’s motto of being a one-stop destination for buying and selling quality pre-owned cars.

Maruti Suzuki True Value, with nearly 570 brick and mortar showrooms in more than 280 cities has sold over 4lakh cars in FY 2019-20, recording sales growth of 3.7%. At True Value, intelligent digital interfaces are used to evaluate and certify cars. The information generated from these processes helps the customer to know about the car in detail, ensuring transparency and credibility. Offering a unique and convenient online to offline purchase experience to customers across India, True Valuecertified cars undergo 376 checkpoints, offering only certified cars which fulfil the defined parameters. Up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services are offered on all True Value certified cars.

For their new cars, Maruti Suzuki will only be selling petrol and CNG-powered cars in the BS6-era. The brand’s bestseller, the Vitara Brezza is now offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which offers the choice of a manual and an automatic gearbox. It has also been updated with modern bits which enhance its appeal against feature-packed rivals.

Speaking on the new initiative, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At True Value, our focus is to offer a holistic, reliable and hassle-free pre-owned car buying and selling experience to our customers. With the purpose of advancing our reach and ensuring a transparent process, we are delighted to introduce the ‘Vehicle Buying’ facility at True Value. Through this, customers can get their cars evaluated digitally at their home. The artificial intelligence-based pricing system will ensure transparency and allow them the comfort of receiving quick payment for their car. We are confident that this will make the car selling process more convenient without going through the hassles of finding genuine buyers, document transfer and payment receipt.”