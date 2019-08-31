Maruti Suzuki Takes Car Servicing To The Customer With ‘Service on Wheels’

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has come up with yet another initiative to offer customers with a hassle-free car ownership experience. The new ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative will allow the company to perform regular services of a Maruti Suzuki car at the customer’s doorstep, instead of having the customer to drop the car at one of the 3,600 workshops of the brand. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki will be able to reach out to more customers, especially in far-flung areas, at the same time, customers in major cities, who can not go to a service centre due to time constraints, will also benefit from this initiative.

Service on Wheels encompasses both paid and free services as offered by a standard Maruti Suzuki Service Centre, along with repairs, underbody inspection, oil changing, filter cleaning and much more. The offering is accessible for all engine variants including petrol, diesel and CNG in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Listed below are the major advantages of this brand new service

Capable of performing periodic maintenance and the majority of running repairs

Equipped with portable tools trolley for faster repairs

Ergonomic storage racks for spare parts

Provision for underbody inspection and repairs

Manned by certified technicians and mechanics

Commenting on the launch of Service on Wheels, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”

Also Read: Personalise Your Maruti Suzuki XL6 With These Accessories

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the brand new XL6 in the Indian market. This premium 6-seater MPV is based on the Ertiga and gets a more muscular, SUV like stance. Available across all Nexa dealerships in the country, prices of this car start from INR 9.79 Lakh, ex-showroom. The Indian carmaker will also be launching a new micro SUV, most likely in the festive season, based on the S-Presso concept showcased at the Auto Expo last year.