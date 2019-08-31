Mercedes Benz GLB 35 AMG Revealed, To Debut At The Frankfurt Motor Show

Following the new trend of entry-level AMG cars, the latest German SUV will soon be receiving an exclusive, AMG model. Called the GLB 35 AMG, this new model will make its debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show. This AMG is powered by a highly tuned four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor, generating 306 hp at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 3,000-4,000 rpm. All this power would be sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and a lightning-quick, dual-clutch type 8-speed gearbox. This gearbox will also feature a race start function, allowing this new baby AMG accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds while the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

Differentiating the AMG model from the regular GLB models, the GLB 35 will get a number of new exterior elements. The front would come with an AMG bumper, with a rather aggressive design and a Panamericana style grille. Moving to the rear, an AMG specific spoiler can be seen on the top of the tailgate, along with a redesigned rear bumper. The rear bumper has been modified to integrate the trademark tailpipe design all AMG models are known for. As standard, the AMG will come with 19-inch wheels but Mercedes will also have 20-inch and 21-inch rims available as optional equipment.

Also Read: Mercedes Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets A History Lesson In The W125 Race Car

The AMG model of this SUV will also come with larger brakes and an AMG Dynamic system. The AMG Dynamic Select System will be offered too, allowing the driver to choose between Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual driving modes. Just like the regular GLB, the GLB 35 AMG too, would come with the option of having a 7-seat or 5-seat configuration. The inside of the car looks quite similar to that of the new generation Mercedes models. The driver will have an all-digital instrument console in the top of the end trims which would be flanked by an infotainment screen operating the latest version of the MBUX interface, along with a number of AMG specific changes. Apart from the GLB 35, Mercedes will also offer a full-blown GLB 45 AMG model, later in the year 2020.