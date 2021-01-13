Hyundai Announces New Version of Click to Buy Platform

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today announced new customer convenience features & benefits on Click to Buy India’s first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide incredible future retail experience to Indian customers. It currently has 11 car models across segments Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, all-new i20, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, New 2020 Tucson & Kona Electric. It owns a production facility in Chennai.

More detaiks

Click to Buy’s new version, according to Hyundai, focuses on customer convenience, user experience with better user interface, process enhancements and is aimed to instill more confidence in customers to opt for End-to-end online purchase.

Key features are focused towards –

Easier online buying journey with enhanced user experience on website. Less intervention & reduced dependency on Sales Consultants. Precise information for customer- exact on-road price before Login. More online financing options like loan eligibility check along with addition of leading banks. Quicker response to customer enquiries. Increased customer convenience on the website.

Benefits

Transparency & Customer Trust – Precise on road price from the very beginning of online journey to enhance customer’s trust in Click to Buy process.

Quick response to customer enquiry – Auto assignment of Sales Consultant to give quicker response to customer enquiries.

Easy finance eligibility check – Provides a customer a precise indication of his eligible loan limits in the discovery phase of the online car buying journey.

Full online finance integration – Full online finance integration with 4 of India’s top Private Banks on-board.

Virtual showroom experience – 3D configurator with audio hotspots (in English & Hindi Language) to provide customers real time buying experience.

Flexible Buying Options – Customers can know stock availability as per product and Dealer selection. Customers can now choose a preferred Dealerships on Click to Buy based on their Google Ratings.

Enhanced Online journey – Intuitive & interactive website UI/UX to ease customer’s online buying journey.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of the new version of the ‘Click to Buy’, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, said, “Being a global technology leader, Hyundai is creating benchmarks in the auto-industry by introducing most advanced customized solutions for new age progressive India customers. Click to Buy will widen the purview of our customers and enable them towards safer, quicker and contactless transactions. We are committed towards making customers life a Happy Life and be Future Ready to set newer paradigms in the digital retail space.”