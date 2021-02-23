Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki had launched its Swift way back in 2005 and since then, over the years, Swift has consistently featured in the list of top-selling cars and our people seem to absolutely love this hatch. Over the years, Maruti has, at intervals, provided the Swift with some updates and facelift here and there and now in 2021, Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil the 2021 Swift and has teased the same.

More details

The updated Swift was launched in Japan last year and the India-spec Swift should be quite similar to the Japan-spec in terms of the design, interior and other aspects. Moreover, the updates for the 2021 Swift won’t be massive and extravagant in number. It is more of a mid-life update so there won’t be any massively major changes.

Looks

Talking about the design aspect of the updated Swift, it will get a large honeycomb grille upfront with an authoritative chrome strip that runs across the grille through the center-line. Moreover, the Suzuki logo now sits in the upper half, above the chrome strip and the number plate seemingly below the strip.

It will most likely be offered in a dual-tone paint job with a contrasting black roof. On the sides, it should feature a new design for the 15” alloys. On the rear, the changes should be again minimal, if any.

Cabin

On the inside as well, the changes will be very limited. Maruti Suzuki might throw in an all-black interior theme and maybe a change in upholstery. Other than that, the 2021 Swift should feature an LED cluster upfront with projectors, a 7” touch infotainment system with apple car play and android auto, flat-bottomed steering wheel, reverse parking camera etc.

Maruti has also stated that the new Swift will be offered with cruise control although that should be a feature of the top trims only.

Specs

Talking about the mechanicals, this is where things change big time. The 2021 Swift will be powered by a K12N dualjet engine, ditching the K12M unit. The 1.2L, naturally aspirated petrol engine will deliver 90PS of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

It has also been listed on the company’s official website indicating the launch is very near. The facelift would command a slight premium over the current Swift which retails for INR 5.42 lakhs – 8.02 lakhs.