Bajaj Launches Online Buying Platform For Bajaj, KTM And Husqvarna

Bajaj Auto is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Back in 2012, Bajaj Auto entered into a probiking business unit with KTM and currently, India is the biggest global market for KTM. Also, KTM owns Husqvarna Motorcycles so Bajaj Auto now takes care of 3 brands in India at the moment and considering the covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, Bajaj Auto has introduced an all-new digital platform for buying Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Users can head straight to Bajaj’s official website to check out this contactless buying experience from Bajaj from the comfort of their home. Users can browse through all the available products under the Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna range and proceed to select the product of their choice.

Furthermore, the users are required to select the colours, variant levels and the engine displacement ( if there is an option for the engine displacement ). Next, the ex-showroom price will be displayed depending on the city and the local dealer the user can opt for.

After that, the user will be redirected to a page wherein they can opt for more details, book a test ride or book their choice of product by making an online payment which will obviously be deducted from the final price. This online platform facility by Bajaj Auto is being implemented in a phased manner and is currently available across 5 select cities and dealerships only which include Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Surprisingly, Mumbai and Delhi do not feature on that list.

Users can opt from a variety of product across Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna’s portfolio which includes the Pulsar, Avenger, Platina, CT, Dominar, the Duke Series, the RC series and the 250 and 390 Adventure from KTM in addition to the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 from Husqvarna.

Recently, Bajaj Auto had launched the BS6 compliant version of the Pulsar 180 naked roadster in India and the bike has been priced at INR 1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Powering the Pulsar 180 is a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces peak output figures of 17hp at 8,500rpm and 14.2Nm at 6,500rpm – 0.2hp and 0.3Nm less than the Pulsar 180F. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Most likely, the new Pulsar 180 has replaced the Pulsar 180F.