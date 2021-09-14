Maruti Suzuki Swift Clocks Cumulative Sales Of 2.5 Million Units!

Say what you may about the Maruti Suzuki Swift, it has been India’s staple hatchback ever since it first made its appearance on our streets. Reigning over Indian roads for more than 16 years, Swift’s success has been nothing short of phenomenal. And now, Maruti Suzuki has made it official that India’s No. 1 selling car of 2020-21 has transcended its own records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units.

The journey

Swift had created the premium hatchback segment in the country, with its launch in 2005. Delivering unmatched driving experience, global styling, outstanding performance and immense customer fan following, Swift has successfully created a league of its own.

Official statement

Speaking on the success of Swift, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “. With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance.”

He added, “Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52% customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

Specs

Underneath the hood, the 2021 Swift features a new powertrain that features a more powerful 1.2-litre Dual-jet naturally aspirated K12N Dual-jet motor. This model pushes out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. This leads to best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants for an unmatched drive.