Maruti Suzuki Sets Up Radar And Speed Cameras In Delhi For Better Traffic Management

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has completed setting up various radar and speed camera projects at three high-density traffic junctions across Delhi to help traffic police manage the vehicular movement more effectively and catch violators. This comes as part two of the company’s stated intent of helping improve road safety in Delhi.

In the first phase, Maruti Suzuki had installed Automated Red Light Violation Detection (ARLVD) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS), the company had also set up its radar and camera projects at ITO, Naraina (on Ring Road) and Rao Tula, Ram Marg-Outer Ring Road intersection in South Delhi. The system aims to help Delhi Police keep an eye on violators. The system can work 24×7 and can facilitate the generation of e-challans, which isn’t the best news for regular signal jumpers. As per Maruti Suzuki, the system will help traffic police manage vehicular movement at key junctions in Delhi, in a more effective and faster way.

The process

The automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police headquarters. It can facilitate the generation of e-challans which are backed by photographic evidence which are then sent to the offender via SMS. Additionally, this system is also capable of data analytics and can be used to generate trend reports to improve traffic management efficiency.

These cameras have been arranged and mounted by the automobile major Maruti Udyog Limited as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act came into effect from September 2019. The new rules impose stricter penalties for violations like jumping red light, over speeding, driving without a license or without environmental clearance, in an attempt to improve road safety.

While the main focus is on better traffic management and helping traffic cops study road-use patterns and drive habits, it can also help in providing a transparent enforcement system. “The implementation of the second phase at these heavy density traffic junctions in Delhi will help bring down violation of traffic rules and make Delhi roads safer,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.