Maruti Suzuki Replies To Tata Motors Over The Latters Creative Reference To The Wagon-R

Recently, the Global NCAP tested Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, under its Safer Cars For India initiative. Unfortunately, the results of the test were not very impressive. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scored zero stars, while the Hyundai i10 grand Nios scored two stars and the Kia Seltos scored three stars out of five. Since then, Tata Motors has not missed an opportunity to indulge in some online banter with these carmakers. Recently, Tata Motors had released creative references to Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai i10 Grand Nios, and also Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R, which scored just two stars in the safety tests.

Indian carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra have secured safe ratings like four and five stars in the safety tests, which prove that they are focusing a lot more on the safety front, compared to other global brands. What’s important to note is that the Global NCAP safety tests are based on the base models of the cars, which in India, usually come with lesser or no safety features at all.

More Details:

According to a recent post, on Maruti Suzuki’s official social media handles, the carmaker has tried to express how much India loves the WagonR, that it stays on the top-5 best-selling cars list continuously. According to Maruti Suzuki’s recent post, they have stated “That’s what makes us who we are: a truly Dil Se Strong connection with the entire WagonR family!” along with an image of a WagonR and a caption stating “Trusted by 24 lakh+ families.”

That's what makes us who we are: a truly Dil Se Strong connection with the entire WagonR family!#DilSeStrong #MarutiSuzukiArena #WagonR pic.twitter.com/0WUWlYs3zB — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) November 24, 2020

After the rise in demand and a successful festive season, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has recorded the total sales of 1,82,448 units in October 2020. This is an 18.9 percent YoY growth when we compare this to October 2019. Out of these total sales, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R established a 30 percent YoY growth after managing to sell 18,703 units, compared to 14,359 units in October 2019. Moreover, out of the entire sales, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,66,825 units in the domestic market and supplied close to 6,037 units to Toyota, under its agreement with the carmaker.