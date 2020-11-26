Home News KTM Adventure 250 Vs KTM Adventure 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs BMW G 310 GS: Specs Comparison

KTM has finally launched a more affordable and attractive adventure companion, the KTM 250 Adventure. The adventure tourer segment in India is ruled by KTM 390 ADV, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and BMW G 310 GS. We understand that choosing a motorcycle for your weekend adventure trips might be a sort of nightmare for the user, and that’s because there are so many attractive options to choose from. That’s why we have stacked all four of these bikes against each other, to help you find your best deal. Interestingly, the KTM 250 Adv has been launched for Rs 2.48 lakh, which is close to Rs 56,000 less than the KTM 390 ADV, prices for which start at Rs 3.04 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS comes for Rs 2.85 lakh for the standard variant. Lastly, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most affordable adventure bike on the list, with a price starting from Rs 1.91 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom). It will be interesting to see, how does the most affordable RE Himalayan, KTM’s entry-level ADV 250, the one with a shining BMW logo- G 310 GS, and the most popular KTM 390 Adv, stack against each other. Engine and transmission: Bike Comparison Engine Power Torque BMW G310 GS 313cc 34bhp 28Nm RE Himalayan 411cc 24.83bhp 32Nm KTM 250 Adv 250cc 29.6bhp 24Nm KTM 390 Adv 373cc 43.5bhp 37Nm From the above-given table, we can see that although Royal Enfield Himalayan has the biggest engine, it is not a high-revving unit and thus delivers the lowest power output. On the other hand, KTM 250 Adv and KTM 390 Adv have a high-revving engine that delivers great power and torque outputs. Speaking about the fuel stats, the KTM Adv 390 comes with a 14.5L tank and a 25kmpl mileage, while the BMW G310 GS gets an 11L tank with a 30kmpl mileage. The KTM 250 Adv also gets a 14.5L tank, and lastly, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets the biggest 15L fuel tank. Technical Details: Bike Comparison Weight Length Width Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance BMW G310 GS 169kg 2075mm 880mm 1230mm 1420mm 220mm RE Himalayan 191kg 2190mm 840mm 1360mm 1465mm 220mm KTM 250 Adv 156kg (dry) 2154mm 900mm 1263mm 1430mm 200mm KTM 390 Adv 158kg (dry) 2154mm 900mm 1400mm 1430mm 200mm

In terms of dimensions, the RE Himalayan is the heavest, while the KTM 390 Adv is the lightest bike on the list. Both the KTM’s have similar dimensions, however, the KTM 250 Adv has a smaller height of 1263mm. Speaking about the off-road capabilities, the KTM 390 Adv is equipped with a 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes with Bosch 9.1MP Two Channel-ABS (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode). The WP Apex 43mm Upside Down front suspension can travel 170mm, while the rear WP Apex shock absorber can travel 177mm.

The BMW G310 GS, on the other hand, has a Single disc, diameter 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper, radially bolted, on the front, and a Single disc, diameter 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper on the rear. The suspension duties are performed by an Upside-down fork on the front end, and a Cast aluminum dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable, on the rear.

Speaking about the KTM 250 ADV, the Adv gets the same set of suspensions, however, the front one is not adjustable and the rear is only available with pre-load adjustment. Lastly, the RE Himalayan gets a 300mm Disc with 2-piston Floating Caliper at the front, and a 240mm Disc with Single Piston Floating Caliper at the rear, to perform braking duties. The suspensions include- 41mm Telescopic Forks with 200mm travel at front, and Monoshock with Linkage and 180mm travel at the rear.

Features:

On the features front, the KTM 390 Adv gets a dual-channel ABS as standard, along with other features like a lean-angle sensitive traction control system, switchable cornering ABS, and offroad mode. The Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with dual-channel ABS, which is, unfortunately, the only electric safety feature on the bike. While the BMW G 310 GS gets BMW Motorrad ABS, electric throttle, stainless steel exhaust system, full LED headlights, turn indicator, and rear light, adjustable brake, and clutch levers, and luggage carrier as standard features. However, there are several other optional features like a low or high seat, topcase light, heated grips, and a 12V USB socket. Lastly, the KTM 250 Adv also gets dual-channel ABS, along with an off-road ABS option using which, the rider has the option to disengage the ABS system on the rear wheel for better control while off-roading.

Other features in the KTM 390 Adv are cornering ABS, bi-directional quick-shifter, traction control, which will be missing on the more affordable KTM 250 Adv. However, both the bike share some common features like a 5.0-inch TFT cluster and a slipper clutch. The KTM 390 Adv also gets a set of LED headlamps, while the Adv 250 comes with a halogen lamp setup. Lastly, the RE Himalayan carries features like a front fly screen for the rider, a multi-functional LCD instrument cluster which displays the information on speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, trip meters, clock, ambient temperature, gear position indicator, and a digital compass along with tell-tale lights.