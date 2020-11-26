All-New BMW X5 M Competition Launched In India At 1.95 Crore

SUVs have now completely taken over the motoring world. Their dominance is such, whether it’s an off-roader, a family car, or a sports car that you need, there’s an SUV available for all such needs. One such SUV which leans towards the sporty on-road driving more than getting its toes dirty is the BMW X5, which even in its standard form, is an impressive vehicle. But there’s always room for more. So BMW has now introduced the all-new X5 M Competition in India.

The BMW X5 M Competition SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) at INR 1,94,90,000 (Ex-showroom). All online bookings made for the all-new BMW X5 M Competition before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit – an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

Customers of the all-new BMW X5 M Competition will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

Kit for the X5 M Competition includes large front bumper air intake openings to feed additional air to the coolers. It features both a roof and lower tailgate spoiler as part of their aerodynamic enhancements. Exclusive ‘M’ light-alloy wheels in a 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear with Star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and no dazzling high beam function with a range of around 500 meters.

Inside, the cockpit design draws inspiration from the racetrack and combines it with impressive spaciousness and luxurious flair. The classy, contemporary style of the cabin is complemented by displays and controls with the familiar M treatment – the bespoke Mcontrols, and the red splashes of colour adorning the M leather steering wheel’s M buttons help the driver to dial fully into the dynamic driving experience. The integrated headrests on the M multifunction seats offer electric adjustments, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest and angle plus pneumatic lumbar support. Hands-free Comfort Access facilitates easy loading and unloading of luggage.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard. It also gets wireless charging and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Interior ambience can be enhanced further by opting for Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Acoustic glazing and Ambient AirPackage. The optionally available Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system produces a superior entertainment experience. High-quality options from BMW Individual create a bespoke character with exclusive paintwork and interior trims.

Powering this brawler is the latest-generation V8 engine stands out with its high revving character and unmistakable performance of the M TwinPower Turbo technology with a racetrack-proven cooling system. With a maximum output of 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm, the all-new BMW X5 M Competition sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited). The high-performance engine teams up with the latest version of the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The transmission adjusts from smooth to aggressive with the three-stage Drivelogic shifting system. The steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard and launch control function offers even greater driving pleasure. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential ensure dynamic on-road performance and off-road ability.

The M-specific chassis gets M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilization system and M Servotronic steering support sporty driving along with high comfort levels on long journeys. ‘M’ compound brakes offer greater stopping power. The integrated braking system developed for BMW M models offers two settings for brake pedal feel – COMFORT and SPORT. The M Mode button on the centre console features a TRACK mode in addition to ROAD and SPORT mode settings, which is exclusively designed for use on race circuits. The vehicle is loaded with cutting-edge BMW Safety technologies such as front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering brake control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. As a part of the standard package, Adaptive LED headlights, High Beam Assistant and ParkingAssistant with Reversing Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen and right into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

Commenting on the new introduction, Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive ‘M’ elements, an imposing thirst for forwarding progress, supreme power, captivating presence and an ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury. The powerful V8 engine and an array of comfort and safety features promise a unique, sporty and exclusive driving experience. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfils the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality.”